Holland America Line Unveils 15 New Shows for 2025 Grand Voyages

Holland America Line has revealed that 15 new shows will debut on its Grand World Voyage and Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole cruises in January 2025. Developed by Blackburn International, both voyages will feature a cast of eight singers and dancers performing a variety of themed shows.

The new entertainment will include tributes to well-known pop and rock artists such as Carole King, the Carpenters, Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac, with show titles like “The Sounds of Summer,” “Solid Gold,” and “Crossroads.”

Said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment for Holland America Line, “Holland America Line has never introduced this many shows at one time. The Grand Voyages are the longest itineraries we offer and its important to keep the entertainment fresh for our returning guests.”

Blackburn International’s production by Jukebox Rogues on Holland American Line. (Photo courtesy: Blackburn International)

Blackburn’s variety of shows for the cruise line have included “Billboard Onboard,” featuring live performances of hits from the Billboard charts; “Frozen Planet Live,” a collaboration with BBC Earth that showcased stunning footage from the “Frozen Planet” series with live orchestral music; and “Dance, Dance, Dance,” celebrating various dance styles from around the world.

Prince said the new shows are “a diverse collection of music genres to appeal to a wide variety of tastes.”

The Grand World Voyage, taking place on the 1,964-passenger ms Zuiderdam, is a 124-night roundtrip cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 4, 2025. Also departing from Fort Lauderdale is the more intimate 1,432-passenger ms Volendam, embarking on a 133-night roundtrip Pole-to-Pole cruise.

Passengers who join the world cruises on segmented journeys will also be privy to the new entertainment. The Grand World Voyage offers six segments, ranging from 20 to 55 days, while Pole-to-Pole offers seven segments, from 33 to 100 days.

Extensive Entertainment and Enrichment Programs

The new shows on Holland America Line will be part of a broader entertainment and enrichment program aboard the Grand Voyages. The program includes performances by comedians, headline entertainers, and locally sourced performers. Both ships will also feature resident musicians, including a classical trio and a dance band.

Guest chefs specializing in regional cuisines will join segments of each Grand Voyage to provide live cooking demonstrations, participate in “coffee chats,” and offer exclusive dinners at the cruise line’s specialty steakhouse, Pinnacle Grill.

Their signature dishes will also be highlighted on the Dining Room menu during their time on board. Daily changing menus will also elevate dining experiences by featuring local and regional cuisines by destination.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Special theme parties, such as Masquerade, will have corresponding dinner menus in the Dining Room. Enrichment activities for guests include dance classes, arts and crafts, pickleball lessons, and tai chi sessions on deck.

The Grand World journey features 32 countries and 10 overnight stays as it visits bucket list destinations, including Machu Picchu, Easter Island, and the Great Barrier Reef, while the Pole-to-Pole itinerary explores Antarctica, South America, Europe and Canada with eight overnight stays.

During the Grand Voyages, both the 82,318-gross-ton ms Zuiderdam and the smaller 61,396-gross-ton ms Volendam will cross paths on the same day. The occasion, taking place in Barcelona on April 24, 2025, will be a feature event and include Catalan-themed dinner and deck parties between ships.

The Grand Voyages conclude on May 9 and June 7, 2025, respectively.