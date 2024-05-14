Holland America Line Unveils 132-Day and 93-Day World Cruises from US

Holland America Line has revealed its itineraries for two extended cruises set to sail in 2026. The Grand World Voyage on the Volendam and the Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage on the Zaandam will each begin their journeys in January.

Volendam and Zaandam will both depart from the U.S. on the roundtrip voyages and feature a special meeting in Sydney, Australia, during their itineraries.

The Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage will take travelers on a 93-day journey, exploring regions such as Hawaii, Fiji, and various South Pacific islands, alongside multiple stops in Australia and New Zealand. The itinerary promises extended port visits for a deeper exploration of the local cultures and landscapes.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, “Our team crafted this itinerary to show guests the parts of Australia and New Zealand they expect to visit, but also included frequently asked for, but rarely visited, ports throughout Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.”

For the Grand World Voyage, guests can enjoy an expansive 132-day journey that touches all seven continents, with Bodensteiner adding, “Our Grand Voyages are renowned for connecting guests with the world’s most fascinating places while sailing roundtrip from the United States.”

Grand Voyages to Cover Global Destinations

The Grand World Voyage will depart on the 1,432-passenger Volendam from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on its 132-day roundtrip journey. Embarking on January 4, 2026, the cruise will cover 48 ports across 25 countries.

Highlights of the voyage on the nearly 62,000 gross ton ship include a four-day scenic cruise through Antarctica and a new and rare cruise through France’s Gironde Estuary, the largest estuary in Western Europe, to visit Bordeaux and its famous wine-producing area.

Conversely, the Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage aboard the 1,432-passenger Zaandam offers a slightly shorter yet equally enhancing 93-day experience. Departing from San Diego, California, also on January 4, 2026, this cruise includes 44 ports in 10 countries across two continents.

Unique cruising experiences on the Down Under itinerary include two days of scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef and a mix of tropical and urban destinations with six overnight calls in Fremantle (Perth), Sydney, and Hobart, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Papeete; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Volendam will also offer nine overnight stays on its voyage when it calls on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Papeete, French Polynesia; Sydney, Australia; Male, Maldives; and Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; Safaga (Luxor) and Alexandria, Egypt; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Photo By: Prayitno (Creative Commons)

Volendam will also enjoy late-night departures in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Oslo, Norway; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Moorea, French Polynesia.

The two ships will both be in Sydney together as Zaandam arrives on March 6 for its overnight call, and Volendam appears the following day for its overnight visit.

Additionally, passengers on the 61,396-gross-ton Zaandam will enjoy late-night departures in Adelaide, Australia, and the French Polynesian ports of Moorea, Raitea, and Huahine.

Each Grand Voyage will also be available for segment sailings. Volendam offers a 32-day segment from Fort Lauderdale to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and a 61-day segment from Fort Lauderdale to Sydney. Zaandam’s shorter segment is a 60-day sailing from San Diego to Sydney.

The Australia and New Zealand Grand Voyage starts at $17,699 per person for inside cabins, while the same cabin category for the Grand Voyage starts at $27,399 per person.