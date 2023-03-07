Holland America Line Creates Longer Cruises From 25-59 Days

Holland America Line, a Carnival Corporation brand already known for offering extended cruises, has created a new category of longer, destination-immersive sailings called Legendary Voyages, featuring a series of itineraries ranging up to 59 days. The new product launch is part of the line’s commemoration of its 150th anniversary this year.

Line Rolls Out ‘Legendary Voyages’

Holland America Line rolled out more than a dozen Legendary Voyages itineraries, a new collection of longer cruises offering sailings from 25 to 59 days. The launch follows a 2022 Holland America announcement that revealed interest in longer voyages was increasing among its guests.

The series will include the comprehensive onboard programs cruisers enjoy in the line’s existing Grand Voyages cruise category, coupled with an extensive array of port calls, many featuring overnight stays.

With the new cruise category, in-depth explorations while in port will be enhanced with Grand Voyages’ onboard activities, such as theme parties and sail away activities, plus immersive shipboard programs that delve into the culture and history of destinations the ships are visiting.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The new collection offers cruises to Australia and New Zealand, the Amazon and South America, South Pacific and Hawaii, Greenland and Iceland, Asia, Alaska and the Arctic Circle.

Many of the Legendary Voyages sailings are roundtrip from a North American port or begin or end at a North American port, which the line considers an important incentive for US cruisers.

Overnight stays are planned in top domestic and international ports, including Anchorage, Alaska; Hobart, Tasmania; Honolulu, Hawaii; Manaus, Brazil; Moorea, French Polynesia; Papeete, Tahiti; Reykjavík, Iceland; and Yokohama (Tokyo) and Kobe, Japan.

Holland America Line vice president of marketing and e-commerce Kacy Cole said, ”The destination-rich itineraries found on Legendary Voyages are carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer and enjoy the journey as well as the destination. With many departures from North America, this creates yet another way for our guests to see the world from their doorstep.”

New Itineraries Featured

The Legendary Voyages collection features three itineraries new to Holland America. One, which was announced early this year, is the 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice cruise. It sails to the Arctic Circle and features 11 port calls in Alaska, including the remote destinations of Nome and Homer. Operated onboard the 1,964-guest Westerdam, the voyage sails roundtrip from Seattle and departs June 9, 2024.

Photo Credit: Jason Wells / Shutterstock

Two additional new itineraries include the 53-day Majestic Japan cruise sailing roundtrip from Seattle aboard Westerdam on September 1, 2024, with overnights in Yokohama (Tokyo) and Kobe, and the 28-day Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef cruise roundtrip from Singapore aboard the 1,924-guest Noordam.

Other Legendary Voyages cruises include a 35-day Voyage of the Vikings departing July 20, 2024, aboard the 2,272-guest Zuiderdam and sailing roundtrip from Boston; a 35-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas cruise departing February 17, 2024, aboard the 2,650-guest Koningsdam and sailing roundtrip from San Diego, and a 28-day Amazon Explorer departing February 17, 2024, aboard the 1,432-guest Zaandam, operating roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Cruisers who book the new Legendary Voyages sailings with the Have It All premium package receive incentives such as shore excursion credits, specialty dining options, beverage and WiFi packages, included crew gratuities and other perks.