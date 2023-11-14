Holland America Opens South America and Antarctica Voyages

Holland America Line has opened for sale an exciting series of South America and Antarctica voyages with departures in 2025 and 2026. Operated aboard the Vista-class Oosterdam, three unique itineraries will offer guests access to more than a dozen UNESCO sites.

Oosterdam Itineraries to Visit Iconic Landmarks

Holland America Line’s 1,964-guest Oosterdam will deploy to South America from November 2025 to March 2026, offering three itineraries of 14 to 22 days. The ship will sail between either Fort Lauderdale or Buenos Aires, Argentina, and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.

Guests will explore iconic South American destinations such as Iguazu Falls and Machu Picchu, and experience scenic cruising in the Antarctic region’s Drake Passage, Beagle Channel, and Glacier Alley. A naturalist will accompany each Antarctic voyage.

Across the series of cruises, Oosterdam will bring guests to 16 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, including the Galapagos Islands via an optional overland tour.

Holland America Line in Antarctica (Photo Courtesy: Holland America)

“South America is a vibrant region that offers contrasting experiences within one cruise, sailing from the tropics to glaciers and busy cities to some of the most remote places in the world,” said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management at Holland America Line.

“Our mid-sized ships make it possible to craft itineraries that feature an exciting collection of South American ports; and our menus, enrichment and entertainment on board ensure guests come away feeling deeply connected to the places they visited,” added Rough.

Three Unique Itineraries Offer In-depth Explorations

Guests aboard Oosterdam’s 14-day “South America Passage” will cruise between Santiago and Buenas Aires, spending an overnight in the lively Argentina port city at the beginning and end of the voyage.

Port calls will be made in Chile, Argentina, Falkland Islands, and Uruguay, with scenic cruising in the Chilean Fjords, the Strait of Magellan, and around Cape Horn, plus other areas. Three departures are scheduled for December 4, 2025, and February 22 and March 8, 2026.

The ship’s 17-day “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” cruise will sail between Fort Lauderdale and Santiago. A two-night call at Lima, Peru, will allow time for an overland tour to Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands. The ship will transit the Panama Canal and call at ports in Grand Cayman, Panama, Ecuador, and Chile.

An overnight is planned at Fuerte Amador, Panama, located at the Pacific Ocean entrance to the canal. Two departures are scheduled on November 17, 2025 and March 22, 2026.

Holland America Line at Elephant Island (Photo Courtesy: Holland America)

Oosterdam’s longest voyage in the region, the 22-day “South America and Antarctica” cruise, operates between Santiago and Buenas Aires. An overnight in Buenas Aires will either begin or conclude the sailing, while other port calls will include destinations in the Falkland Islands, Chile, and Uruguay.

Guests can interact with a naturalist guide while viewing wildlife such as penguins and whales as the ship cruises the Antarctic regions of the Drake Passage, Beagle Channel, and Glacier Alley, plus the Chilean Fjords. Three departures are set for December 18, 2025, which is a holiday cruise, and January 9 and 31, 2026.

The “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” and “South America Passage” cruises can be combined to create a 31-day voyage.

Guests who book any of the new South America and Antarctica cruises are eligible for the line’s Have It All premium package. For a limited time, cruisers can receive several key inclusions, such as shore excursions, dining and drinks packages, a WiFi plan, and crew gratuities.

In April 2023, Holland America had unveiled its 2024-25 South America voyages. Some of the itineraries are similar, however, next year the line will deploy two ships to the region, Oosterdam and the 1,432-guest Zaandam.

The newly-opened 2025-26 cruises are in addition to the cruise line’s much-anticipated “Pole to Pole” grand voyage, setting sail aboard the 1,432-guest Volendam on January 25, 2025. The 133-day sailing, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, will visit both Antarctica and the Arctic Circle.