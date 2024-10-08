Heckling Guest Removed From Carnival’s Punchliner Comedy Club

It’s not the first time a cruise passenger has taken offense to the onboard comedian, and it certainly won’t be the last.

The occurrence is so frequent on Carnival Cruise Line’s ships, especially during the late-night adult-only performances, that Brand Ambassador John Heald has outwardly encouraged guests not to attend the shows if they think they might not like the content.

But of course, Heald continues to get complaints of offense on his public Facebook page. However, one recent complaint was a little different – partly because the unidentified passenger didn’t share the full story.

After the passenger claimed he was “humiliated” by the comedian during his sailing, Heald looked into the incident and was prepared to make things right.

However, his investigation showed that the passenger was removed from the show by security for heckling the comedian and shouting profane language.

“The chap had been heckling the comedian, interrupting non stop the comedian’s flow and shouting out political comments coupled with many bad words,” Heald said in a Facebook post.

“The guests were turning on him and eventually the security team escorted him out of the show. And in my opinion that is exactly what should have happened,” Heald elaborated.

Heald also explained that the rules are a bit different in the adults-only comedy shows – which may ruffle some feathers.

In the uncensored shows, the comedians are allowed to engage with the hecklers (within reason) to maintain the light atmosphere and keep the laughter going.

For example, the comedians may imply that the unruly audience member is drunk, childish, an idiot, or make fun of their appearance in order to keep their set going.

Would Cruisers Prefer Comedy Performed by Guests?

This isn’t the first time an at sea comedy performance has caused offense in recent months – not just across Carnival’s 27 ships – but across multiple brands.

In August of 2024, a guest confronted comedian Robert L. Hines during his set onboard MSC Seashore after she took offense to his jokes – and the altercation went viral on social media.

This begs the question of if guests would be kinder and more forgiving if it was their fellow passengers who were performing and not professionals.

John Heald at Punchliner Comedy Club

This question comes as the perfect time, as the suggestion of introducing comedy open mic nights on Carnival ships is currently being debated on John Heald’s Facebook page.

While some braver souls in the cruise community were open to trying something new, many expressed a preference for the professional comedians and wanted to limit the open mic opportunities to karaoke sessions.

“I saw a poll asking if people would be interested in an “open mic night” in the comedy clubs. I, for one, enjoy most of the professional comedians, but would not enjoy seeing drunk passengers attempt comedy on stage,” one concerned cruiser wrote to Heald.

This frequent cruiser, who identifies herself as an elite member of Carnival’s loyalty program, also wanted less entertainment that prominently features guest volunteers in general.

“I am seeing an alarming trend in Carnival relying on passengers to provide the entertainment…Can you not see that we want more professional shows and we want rid of Deal or No Deal, Family Feud, and karaoke,” the anonymous guest continued.

Likely as a reassurance to many, Heald assured his followers that there were no plans for comedy open mic nights to be introduced any time soon – but other inclusive fun that prominently features passengers, including game shows and karaoke, are here to stay.

Ultimately, there are usually many exciting activities happening simultaneously on Carnival’s Fun-themed ships at once. If any activity doesn’t suit you, whether that is comedy or something else entirely, there are likely several other options to choose from.