Carnival Updates Special Menu for its Most Loyal Guests

After just one sailing, all cruisers automatically become a member of Carnival’s “Very Important Fun Person” Club (VIFP) – which is the family friendly brand’s loyalty program.

But coming back for more sailings comes with extra perks. The most loyal guests are the Diamond VIFP members – and those who reach this status have spent 200 or more cruise days on Carnival ships, earning them at least 200 points in Carnival’s loyalty system.

One of these perks is that Diamond-level guests get to enjoy an exclusive lunch – usually hosted in the smaller of the main dining rooms – away from the crowds and riff-raff.

But in order to keep things interesting for their most frequent cruisers, and to take advantage of what is available seasonally, Carnival updates the special Diamond menu every four months – and the brand has just released the new menu that will be served through the end of 2024.

Jacinta, who assists Brand Ambassador John Heald, posted the latest rendition of the three course experience on Heald’s public Facebook page.

“Every four months we change the Diamond Lunch menu, and I would like to share the latest menu with you, which will be starting this coming weekend across all the ships,” Jacina posted on October 2, 2024.

Diamond Lunch Menu

The exclusive lunch will start with a choice of three appetizers – including Caesar salad, prosciutto crudo, and famed Chef Emeril Lagasse’s Shrimp Bistro 1396.

Next up is the main course – and guests can choose between ricotta ravioli, cioppino (fisherman’s stew with garlic bread), and filet mignon.

Finally, the available desserts include chocolate hazelnut icebox pie with an Oreo crust, cantaloupe panna cotta, and fresh fruit paired with pineapple sorbet.

If any elite loyalty members who opt in for the special lunch have any food allergies, they are encouraged to let their waiter know when they sit down for their meal.

The Best Places to Eat Lunch

Of course, Diamond members do not have to take part in the exclusive meal each day of their sailing – and there are plenty of delicious dining venues onboard for all passengers to satitiate their mid-day cravings.

Perhaps most popular is the Lido Marketplace, which is located on the Lido deck (pool deck) and can get quite busy during peak lunch hours.

The dining venue – which doubles as a buffet and food hall with specialty stations – is an expansive space that has something for everyone.

Just to name some examples, guests are likely to find a deli counter, burgers, a salad bar, BBQ, pizza, a pasta bar, an Asian station, and even a special spot where the chef prepares a surprise dish each day.

After lunch, seasoned Carnival veterans know that Swirls is the perfect spot for a mid-day treat, especially on a warmer sea day.

The self-serve ice cream machine can be found on all 27 ships and is currently available daily between 11 a.m. and midnight.

If the Lido deck is too busy or the buffet simply isn’t calling to you, guests can also order food delivery to their stateroom or to wherever they are onboard using the HUB app for a small fee – typically under $10 per entree.

Similarly, every Carnival ship has its own unique assortment of specialty restaurants onboard, ranging from small bites and coffee to sushi, Chinese food, and specialty venues for chicken, burgers, Indian cuisine, grilling, and more.

It definitely pays to do some research on your specific cruise ship before embarkation day to have an idea of what dining venues will be onboard – as well as which ones are included and which ones incur an extra cost.