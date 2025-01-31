Guy Fieri Sails Carnival’s Mardi Gras for TV Special

“Flavortown” has long been a staple of Carnival Cruise Line, but now the chef behind the cruise line’s beloved Burger Joint is inviting fans to watch his family’s adventures as they sail the Caribbean with the cruise line.

“Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise” features the entire Fieri family as they celebrate a graduation. The chef, who is as famous for his spiky bleached locks as he is for his big personality and bold flavors, brings his wife, Lori, and sons, Hunter and Ryder, aboard a Carnival vessel, inviting cameras to follow their every move.

From Lori braving the first rollercoaster at sea to Hunter swimming with stingrays to Guy sampling the cuisine during a Chef’s Table that includes a tour of the ship’s galley, the TV special highlights all the fun that can be had on a Carnival “fun ship.”

The adventure takes place on the cruise line’s largest vessel, the 180,800-gross-ton Mardi Gras, which debuted in 2021 after numerous Covid-related delays.

It was well worth the wait, however, as the first of the cruise line’s Excel-class vessels went on to be voted Cruise Hive’s Best Overall Cruise Ship for three consecutive years.

Although the show doesn’t indicate which sailing the Fieri family enjoyed, the vessel regularly sails to the Caribbean from its homeport of Port Canaveral near Orlando. Seven-night itineraries often include a call at Half Moon Cay, owned by the cruise line’s parent company, Carnival Corporation.

“Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise” will air on January 31, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST, and will be available for streaming on Max.

Fieri-Carnival Collaboration

Guy Fieri, who won the second season of “The Next Food Network Star” in 2006, became a staple of the Food Network, debuting his first hit TV show, “Guy’s Big Bite” that same year.

He followed that with the hit series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which is one of the channel’s longest-running shows.

Guy Fieri on board Mardi Gras (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

With his zest for life – paired with his ability to make a killer burger – Fieri was a natural fit to join Carnival Cruise Line. Together, they introduced Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival Liberty in 2011 as a casual dining option, gradually rolling out to every ship in Carnival’s fleet of 27 ships as part of its FUN 2.0 upgrades.

Of course, the joint is featured on the TV special, with Guy giving Ryder a lesson in Burger 101.

The partnership has extended to include Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, another casual, open-air offering, on several vessels, including Mardi Gras.

During the show, Guy will take viewers behind the scenes and also show how the cruise line brews craft beer at sea.

This isn’t the first time Fieri and family have shared their Carnival Cruise experience with fans. In 2018, he brought 50 family members on a Carnival Vista sailing to the Caribbean, where a young Ryder can be seen riding the SkyRide bikes high in the sky.

The 6,500-passenger Mardi Gras is currently sailing a 7-night roundtrip Eastern Caribbean cruise that includes a stop in the Turks and Caicos.

When it returns to port on February 1, 2025, it will embark on a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras.