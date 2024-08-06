Further Delays for Carnival Paradise Following Tropical Storm

While Port Tampa Bay has reopened after successful inspections following Hurricane Debby’s passage, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Paradise is slightly delayed from her expected arrival for debarkation and embarking the next, now-shortened sailing.

The cruise line alerted guests on Tuesday morning, August 6, that it would be necessary to shift their arrival times to the cruise port.

Originally, Carnival Paradise was scheduled to leave for her next sailing on Monday, August 5, 2024. Because of the port’s storm-related closure, however, that sailing was delayed a full day and shortened from a 6-night to a 5-night cruise.

Now, guests have been advised of another brief delay. Text alerts and automated phone calls have been sent to all booked guests.

“For embarkation Tuesday, August 6, 2024, guests should arrive for check-in two hours later than their pre-selected terminal arrival appointments,” the notification read. “All guests must be on board by 4:00 PM for departure shortly thereafter.”

For example, if a guest had a chosen an 11-11:30 a.m. cruise terminal arrival time when they completed their check-in, their new arrival time would now be 1-1:30 p.m.

“Thank you everyone for please adhering to this request and that way we can get you on the ship ready for the brilliant crew to bring you the FUN you have been waiting for,” said John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

Satellite tracking data confirmed that Carnival Paradise was still approaching the cruise terminal at 9:30 a.m. Typically when cruise ships return to their homeport, they arrive alongside the dock at 5-6 a.m. for customs and immigration processing, with debarkation beginning within a couple of hours.

The nature of the further delay this morning has not been specified. It is possible that fog caused some navigational difficulties in Tampa Bay, which is common and can last for several hours.

It is also possible that the post-storm inspections took longer than initially expected, or that some minor repairs to port facilities were necessary before ships could be cleared to return.

Nevertheless, the 71,925-gross-ton, Fantasy class cruise ship is ready to welcome her next group of guests. While the cruise has been shortened and the itinerary adjusted – Mahogany Bay, Roatan is cancelled as a port of call – Carnival Paradise‘s 920 international crew members are ready to ensure everyone aboard has as much fun as possible.

Compensation Offered for Shortened Sailing

Because Carnival Paradise has been so dramatically impacted by Port Tampa Bay’s closure and the passing storm, guests are receiving significant compensation.

All travelers on what was to have been the August 5, 2024 departure (now August 6) are receiving a one-day, prorated refund of their cruise fare.

Similarly, a one-day refund of any pre-paid packages based on cruise length, including gratuities, the Cheers! or Bottomless Bubbles drink packages, and WiFi access is also being provided.

Carnival Cruise Line is also giving a $100 (USD) per stateroom onboard credit as a courtesy to all guests.

Carnival Paradise Cruise Ship

Any guests with airline change fees or non-refundable costs associated with the change in cruise departure can submit their original tickets and change fee receipts for reimbursement consideration.

Carnival Cruise Line will pay up to $200 per person for those expenses. Guests who booked airfare through the cruise line’s FLY2FUN program have had their flights changed automatically without additional charges.

Finally, if passengers are unable to sail on the now-shortened cruise, they will receive a 100% future cruise credit for the fare and a full refund of any pre-purchased items, subject to terms and conditions.

Carnival Paradise is homeported year-round from Tampa, Florida. She offers 4-, 5-, and 6-night Western Caribbean cruises, calling on Roatan, Cozumel, Belize, and Grand Cayman, depending on the cruise length and departure date.

The ship also offers occasional Bahamas itineraries, and will be one of the first ships to visit the new Celebration Key when it opens in August 2025.