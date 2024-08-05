Plans Confirmed for Shortened Carnival Cruise After Storm

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on the August 5, 2024 departure of Carnival Paradise with updated plans for the now-shortened sailing.

The cruise ship is currently still outside Tampa Bay, as Port Tampa Bay remains closed at this time due to the influence of Tropical Storm Debby.

“The ship is now expected to return to port tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, 2024,” the latest update confirmed.

Earlier, it had been hoped the Carnival Paradise would be able to return in the afternoon of Monday, August 5, but the extensive tropical storm winds have made that impossible.

Furthermore, port officials must thoroughly inspect the channel, docks, cruise terminal, and other port facilities before the port will be reopened and ships will be cleared to resume normal operations.

Because Carnival Paradise will now depart on Tuesday, August 6, it will be a 5-night voyage instead of the originally planned 6-night itinerary. The call to Mahogany Bay, Roatan is cancelled, but the ship will still visit Belize and Cozumel.

Guests are being given compensation for the dramatic change, including a one-day, prorated refund of their cruise fare, gratuities, and any package purchases, such as the Cheers! or Bottomless Bubbles drink packages or WiFi access.

Furthermore, a $100 (USD) onboard credit is being provided to each stateroom. Carnival Cruise Line is also offering up to $200 per person to cover any non-refundable air travel change fees.

That reimbursement will be provided with appropriate receipts. If travelers are booked through Carnival’s FLY2FUN program, they will receive further communication with details of their updated travel plans.

Embarkation is planned on Tuesday at the already scheduled terminal arrival appointments. These are the times guests selected for their cruise terminal arrival when they completed check-in for their sailing.

Those times have not changed (only the date has changed), and all guests must arrive at the cruise terminal no later than 2:30 p.m. for an on-time departure.

Because of the dramatic nature of the changes, though they have been outside of Carnival Cruise Line’s control, guests may also contact the cruise line or their travel agent no later than 6 p.m. on Monday, August 5, if they are unable to sail.

If guests choose this option, they will be provided a 100% future cruise credit for the cruise fare, as well as a full refund of any pre-cruise purchases.

Carnival Paradise Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests via email, text, and social media to ensure that everyone has adequate time to make a decision about whether or not they choose to set sail on the altered sailing.

“This advisory requires your prompt review as we work to keep you informed about your cruise. As we communicated earlier, our plan is to operate your cruise as a 5-day voyage, departing tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, 2024,” the text said, urging guests to check their email for further details and how to take action.

The 71,925-gross-ton, Fantasy class Carnival Paradise can welcome 2,124 passengers at double occupancy, or up to 2,697 travelers if fully booked with all berths filled. The ship is homeported from Tampa year-round, offering primarily 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean itineraries.

By 2 p.m. on Monday, Tropical Storm Debby was located inland in northern Florida, but still with maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 miles per hour. The storm is moving north-northeast at just 7 miles per hour, with a great deal of rain and potential flash flooding in the region impacted by the storm.

At this time, the tropical storm warnings have been lifted for all of Tampa Bay, but it may be several hours before inspections can be completed and the port can safely reopen.

It takes cruise ships 2-3 hours to transit across Tampa Bay to reach the cruise terminal, which further complicates debarkation timing.

It is wise of the cruise line to plan for a full day’s delay for Carnival Paradise, which will ensure that all terminal staff can be in place for a smooth – if belated – departure and embarkation for the next sailing.