Final Cabin Installed on Under Construction Disney Cruise Ship

As Disney Treasure moves closer to welcoming her first guests, construction crews in the Meyer Werft Shipyard have been working hard to make sure these passengers will be greeted with top notch accommodations.

On July 16, 2024, the family-oriented cruise line announced that the cruise cabins—all 1,246 of them—had officially been installed after a long and tedious process that started outside of the shipyard.

Indeed, each stateroom was carefully prefabricated at an off-site factory using a slow-moving conveyor belt.

Disney Treasure Cabin at Meyer Werft (Credit: Disney)

As the rooms moved down the line, experts efficiently brought the cabins to life, taking care of everything from installing plumbing to placing furniture in just the right place.

Once the cabins were ready, they were transported to the shipyard, which is located in Papenburg, Germany, and slotted into place onboard using cranes – sort of like completing an intricate (and very expensive) puzzle.

Once the 144,000 gross-ton vessel enters service on December 21, 2024, these staterooms will be shared across a maximum of 4,000 cruisers per sailing, which averages to approximately three guests per stateroom.

Of course, this number will vary based on the type of traveler and party size – as Disney has options to accommodate everyone from solo travelers and couples to big families and large friend groups.

For context, this is the same capacity offered by Disney Wish, the Wish-class vessel’s older sister that entered service in summer of 2022.

Like the other ships in Disney’s fleet, the staterooms will include nods to classic Disney animation. The newly released concept art photos show off a painting inspired by “Aladdin,” which is also the theme for the new vessel’s Grand Hall.

Disney Treasure Verandah Staterooms

“Built with families in mind, the luxurious accommodations and amenities aboard the Disney Treasure strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm,” reads the Disney Cruise Line website.

“Each stateroom offers a fresh, natural color scheme with custom artwork that entices Guests to peer beyond their stateroom into fantastical Disney adventures,” continues the description.

It’s unclear if all staterooms will follow the “Aladdin” theme, or if they will broaden to pay homage to other beloved movies and characters with additional artwork.

After all, Disney has already revealed unique nods to “Peter Pan,” “Encanto,” “Coco” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be onboard – so anything is possible.

Construction Crews Make Progress Elsewhere Onboard

Of course, guests are on their cruise to have fun – not to spend all their time in their cabins.

Earlier this month Disney Cruise Line revealed that crews have surpassed a major milestone in the completion of one key destination for fun onboard: the swimming pools.

On July 5, 2024, DCL unveiled new, first-look photos of decks 11 and 12, which will eventually be home to six different pools, Disney’s famous Funnel Vision stage and screen, and the AquaMouse water-coaster.

Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft Shipyard

As seen in the photos, the foundation for all six different pools has officially been laid, which is arguably the hardest part of the construction process.

Additionally, the Funnel Vision stage, which is used for parties and performances onboard during events like the embarkation day celebration and Pirate Night, is already installed.

All that seems to be left is installing the jumbo LED screen, which is used to add some extra magic to the shows and for pool-side movie viewing.

Perhaps most exciting is that the installation of the AquaMouse, a hybrid water slide and roller coaster that features its own story like a theme park ride, is well underway.

Once complete, the 760-foot long ride will take guests on a whole new tubular adventure, which has been titled “The Curse of the Golden Egg,” transporting guests from their two-person rafts to a mysterious temple while at sea.