Disney Cruise Line to Reveal Much-Anticipated New Ship

Disney Cruise Line has just unveiled the date for its big reveal of the much-anticipated Disney Treasure. Set to offer a special glimpse on August 30, 2023, Disney fans are marking their calendars for what promises to be an exciting day for the cruise line’s sixth cruise ship.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, Disney Treasure’s designs focus on Disney’s love for travel and adventure. Two main characters for the vessel have already been announced, Peter Pan and Aladin, but the video released by Disney today, August 15, hints at more to come.

A Teasing Glimpse into Treasure

On August 15, 2023, Disney Cruise Line announced it will reveal Disney Treasure through an intriguing video highlighting three spots on a global map.

A connection to Disney animations that might be central to the ship’s theme seems evident. The regions spotlighted—Middle East, Mexico, and South America—point to characters like Aladdin, Coco, and, potentially, Encanto.

Disney Treasure Reveal

The caption accompanying the post further fuels the curiosity: “Unbelievable awaits! Tune in to a virtual grand reveal event on August 30 at 11 a.m. EST for a special look at what’s on board the all-new Disney Treasure. Drop a heart if you’re excited for the reveal! #DisneyTreasure #DisneyCruiseLine.”

At the same time, during the video, a voice-over states: “Fellow adventurers, for years, my family has explored far-off lands in search of magical realms. But I feel that my greatest discovery is yet to come. Tune in on August 30, eastern time, to see what we can uncover. See you there!”

While the animated figures could be the heroes of the ship, the video could also point toward the ship’s sailing areas. Disney cruise ships are currently present in the US, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Europe, and the west coast of Mexico.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

However, the Middle East and South America would be new areas for the cruise line. Southeast and Eastern Asia, on the other hand, will most likely not be on the itineraries for Disney Treasure.

Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that the subsequent vessel after Disney Treasure will have its base in Singapore for a minimum of five years. This ship, previously known as the Global Dream, was acquired by Disney Cruise Line in November 2022.

What We Know So Far About Disney Treasure

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her final designs, entertainment and dining options, and sailing areas, construction is progressing at breakneck speed so Disney Treasure can welcome its 4000 guests aboard in 2024.

Disney Treasure‘s journey began with the steel-cutting ceremony in January 2023. Fast forward to now, and most of the ship’s block installations are in place, thanks to the team at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Currently, efforts are geared towards outfitting the ship’s interior spaces, from dining venues to entertainment hubs.

Disney Treasure Construction at Meyer Werft

Themed around travel and adventure, Disney Cruise Line has previously announced Aladdin as the showstopper in the 144,000 gross tons Disney treasure’s Grand Hall and pays tribute to Peter Pan and the magical Neverland at the ship’s stern.

As is customary, the Disney Cruise Line ship’s stern will boast a sculpture of a cherished character. For the Disney Treasure, Peter Pan uses Tinker Bell’s pixie dust to spruce up the stern. Captain Hook, smeared in yellow paint, can be seen leaning out of a porthole, raring for a duel with Peter.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

The ship’s three-deck Grand Hall is designed to resemble an opulent palace, drawing inspiration from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, especially echoing the enchanting realm of Agrabah. Dominating this majestic space will be the iconic figures of Aladdin, Jasmine, and their magical flying carpet.

In 2024, the launch of the LNG-powered Disney Treasure will also coincide with the inauguration of Disney’s second private Bahamian island, Lighthouse Point. She is also the sistership to the 2022-launched Disney Wish, and a third, as yet unnamed cruise ship set to launch in 2023.

All eyes are now on August 30 as Disney promises to unveil more from its treasure trove. Whether you’re an adventurer or a fan of Disney’s magical storytelling, the upcoming reveal will be full of wonderful surprises.