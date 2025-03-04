Do Short Carnival Cruises Deserve to Have a Bad Reputation?

Shorter cruises – which are typically defined as sailings under seven days or weekend getaway voyages – often get a bad reputation.

It’s true that many in the cruising community think that a shorter cruise equates to rowdier passengers onboard, with some associating these sailings – which they call “booze cruises” – with getting drunk and bad behavior.

This term seems to come up a lot when thinking about shorter cruises operated by Carnival Cruise Lines’ “Fun Ships.” But is this accurate? That’s something one Carnival fan wanted to find out once and for all.

“Apologies if this comes off as insensitive, but genuinely curious. I heard that the shorter 4-day cruises tend to attract more rowdy and drunk people, wondering if anyone has had any safety concerns while being on these shorter cruises. Please correct me if I’m wrong,” they asked on Reddit.

As a more budget friendly cruise line, Carnival’s shorter sailings are often seen as more accessible for the working class who want to take a quick break from reality and let loose onboard – but might not be able to sail with a luxury brand.

Carnival does have a bit of a reputation for attracting big partiers and guests from this crowd who are eager to meet the 15-drink daily limit set by the Cheers! Drink Package.

That said, all crew members – and especially the bartenders and onboard security team – work together to make sure guests stay safe and aren’t becoming too intoxicated.

At the end of last year, the brand also launched a search to fill two new security positions that were specifically designed to monitor alcohol consumption onboard and to protect guests under 18.

I’ll admit I had my own hesitations when I first sailed on a 3-night Carnival cruise over a weekend in the fall of 2024, as I had also heard about rowdiness and the occasional brawl in the past.

While I did encounter some passengers who were certainly drinking, I never felt unsafe and I didn’t have any trouble finding more mellow parts of the ship to relax.

Pushing Back Against Shorter Cruises

With more than 31 million cruisers taking to the high seas each year, it’s only natural that everyone will have a different experience – which can even be true of guests sailing onboard the same ship.

But ultimately, most Carnival fans in the Reddit community were like me and didn’t feel unsafe while partaking in shorter sailings – with some noting that they made sure not to get overly intoxicated themselves so that they could stay in control of their situation.

Carnival Cruise Ships in Mexico (Photo Credit: Marathon Media)

“I have never felt unsafe. You just have a few more partying people on the shorter weekend cruises. But it doesn’t bother me for other people to be having fun,” one person replied to the original post.

“The drunkies tend to congregate in certain areas like the pool or event areas like sports bars. Having said [that] you are able to steer clear if that isn’t your scene. But have never felt unsafe nor have I witnessed fights,” another person chimed in.

The time of year may also make a difference for the vibe onboard. For example, I sailed on a weekend during off season and a time of year when kids are in school and I had no trouble relaxing.

Sailing during peak travel seasons, such as summer break or the winter holidays, may result in more crowds and a more celebratory atmosphere.

There is also an argument to be made that there might not be enough time to explore everything the cruise ship has to offer in a shorter time period – particularly with growing complaints that Carnival sailings have become more crowded.

On a ship like Carnival Jubilee – which is the most recent addition to the fleet and the largest – up to 6,631-passengers could be competing with each other to take advantage of the unique amenities and entertainment onboard.