Are Carnival Cruise Ships Getting More Crowded?

Many guests love their experience on Carnival Celebration – a newer mega-ship that launched at the end of 2022 and can accommodate up to 6,500 passengers.

However, for one recent passenger, their time on the Excel-class ship was disappointing because there were simply too many people onboard – leading them to ask Reddit if overcrowding on cruise ships is becoming an issue fleet-wide.

“I have been on many cruises when I was younger. I remember hardly ever waiting in line. Able to always find a seat for shows. Able to walk up and get food and drinks at any time,” the recent guest began their Reddit post.

“Just recently went on the new ship Carnival Celebration and it was horrific. Everything was insanely packed. You could not get a seat for any show even if you show up like 45 minutes early. Everything has a line to wait in. Even the Casino did not have a single spot available on the slots or tables in the afternoon/night,” they lamented.

It’s unclear which sailing the original poster was onboard for, but it’s quite possible the 183,521-gross ton vessel felt extra crowded if the sailing was sold out or close to maximum capacity.

While Brand Ambassador John Heald hasn’t spoken directly about overcrowding on Carnival ships specifically, he did recently acknowledge that the Lido deck can get very busy – to the point where not everyone has a place to sit and eat during peak dining hours.

This came up as a hot topic on Heald’s public Facebook page after card players were asked to relocate their game from the Lido deck during lunch time to make room for guests who were trying to enjoy their meals from the Lido Marketplace Buffet.

How to Avoid the Crowds

In the comments of the Reddit post, the overwhelming majority agreed that their recent Carnival cruises had felt more crowded – perhaps more so because of the contrast between current sailings and the emptier voyages during the slow ramp up to normalcy in the cruise industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recent data also confirms that there is a higher demand for cruising in general. According to statistics from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 31.7 million people set sail in 2023 – which is a 7% increase over 2019 – with the number of cruisers expected to exceed 35 million in 2024.

Another recent study from CLIA also showed that interest in cruising is growing among first-time cruisers – including among younger demographics.

Busy Lido Deck on Carnival Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

With the demand impacting all of cruising, including Carnival, what can guests like this Redditor do to make the most of their sailing in spite of possible crowds?

First, Carnival cruisers may want to consider purchasing the Faster to the Fun (FTTF) package. Carnival guests can eliminate at least some of the lines, starting at $69.99 per cabin.

The package comes with perks like expedited embarkation, disembarkation, and priority on water shuttles while in ports that use tender boats. It also includes better guest services, express luggage delivery, and priority dinner reservations.

Speaking of reservations, pre-booking things like dining reservations at specialty reservations, spa services, and other activities/amenities as early as possible can help ensure you get to do everything you want, when you want.

Another tip is to try to sail outside of the peak season – and to avoid periods when kids are out of school, such as summer break and around the holidays.

Last but not least, consider the ship you are sailing on. If you’re someone who doesn’t like crowds, you may be better off picking a smaller vessel with a lower guest capacity.

Additionally, newer ships are almost always going to be more popular, and therefore, more crowded – with many cruisers eager to experience the next big thing on the high seas.