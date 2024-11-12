Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Are Carnival Cruise Ships Getting More Crowded?

By Catie Kovelman
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Crowded Carnival Cruise Line Deck
Crowded Carnival Cruise Line Deck (Photo Credit: Ruth Peterkin)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Many guests love their experience on Carnival Celebration – a newer mega-ship that launched at the end of 2022 and can accommodate up to 6,500 passengers. 

However, for one recent passenger, their time on the Excel-class ship was disappointing because there were simply too many people onboard – leading them to ask Reddit if overcrowding on cruise ships is becoming an issue fleet-wide. 

“I have been on many cruises when I was younger. I remember hardly ever waiting in line. Able to always find a seat for shows. Able to walk up and get food and drinks at any time,” the recent guest began their Reddit post.

“Just recently went on the new ship Carnival Celebration and it was horrific. Everything was insanely packed. You could not get a seat for any show even if you show up like 45 minutes early. Everything has a line to wait in. Even the Casino did not have a single spot available on the slots or tables in the afternoon/night,” they lamented. 

It’s unclear which sailing the original poster was onboard for, but it’s quite possible the 183,521-gross ton vessel felt extra crowded if the sailing was sold out or close to maximum capacity.

While Brand Ambassador John Heald hasn’t spoken directly about overcrowding on Carnival ships specifically, he did recently acknowledge that the Lido deck can get very busy – to the point where not everyone has a place to sit and eat during peak dining hours. 

This came up as a hot topic on Heald’s public Facebook page after card players were asked to relocate their game from the Lido deck during lunch time to make room for guests who were trying to enjoy their meals from the Lido Marketplace Buffet

How to Avoid the Crowds

In the comments of the Reddit post, the overwhelming majority agreed that their recent Carnival cruises had felt more crowded – perhaps more so because of the contrast between current sailings and the emptier voyages during the slow ramp up to normalcy in the cruise industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Recent data also confirms that there is a higher demand for cruising in general. According to statistics from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 31.7 million people set sail in 2023 – which is a 7% increase over 2019 – with the number of cruisers expected to exceed 35 million in 2024. 

Another recent study from CLIA also showed that interest in cruising is growing among first-time cruisers – including among younger demographics.

Busy Lido Deck on Carnival Cruise Ship
Busy Lido Deck on Carnival Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

With the demand impacting all of cruising, including Carnival, what can guests like this Redditor do to make the most of their sailing in spite of possible crowds?

First, Carnival cruisers may want to consider purchasing the Faster to the Fun (FTTF) package. Carnival guests can eliminate at least some of the lines, starting at $69.99 per cabin.

The package comes with perks like expedited embarkation, disembarkation, and priority on water shuttles while in ports that use tender boats. It also includes better guest services, express luggage delivery, and priority dinner reservations. 

Speaking of reservations, pre-booking things like dining reservations at specialty reservations, spa services, and other activities/amenities as early as possible can help ensure you get to do everything you want, when you want. 

Another tip is to try to sail outside of the peak season – and to avoid periods when kids are out of school, such as summer break and around the holidays. 

Read Also: Ways to Get the Best Out of Your First Cruise

Last but not least, consider the ship you are sailing on. If you’re someone who doesn’t like crowds, you may be better off picking a smaller vessel with a lower guest capacity. 

Additionally, newer ships are almost always going to be more popular, and therefore, more crowded – with many cruisers eager to experience the next big thing on the high seas.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Catie Kovelman
Catie Kovelman
Catie is an award-winning journalist and researcher. By day, she helps market new movies and TV shows as a senior research manager. But by night, she loves writing cruise news. In addition to Cruise Hive, Catie has contributed to a variety of newspapers, magazines, and other online publications, such as The Plaid Horse, Unwritten, YourTango, Fangirl Nation Magazine, Chapman Magazine, the Orange County Register, and Voice of OC.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied