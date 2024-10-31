Carnival Looks to Hire New Security Crew Member Roles

Like all the major cruise lines, Carnival has its own highly trained security teams onboard that are ready to respond to any crisis at all times.

However, recent job postings reveal that the 27-ship cruise line is looking to bolster its team by filling two new positions: an RSA supervisor and a youth security officer.

The first, and likely more controversial position, is the creation of the RSA supervisor role.

This person’s job will be to monitor alcohol consumption onboard to make sure guests do not become too intoxicated, which can be dangerous to both the guest in question and the people around them.

They will also make sure underage passengers, who are guests under the age of 21 in the US, don’t get their hands on any illegal drinks.

“The RSA Supervisor’s primary responsibility is to prevent anyone from becoming intoxicated, to prevent anyone under the age of 21 from obtaining or consuming alcohol, to ensure that alcohol is consumed in a safe and responsible manner without danger to passengers or crew, and to ensure that the service and consumption of alcohol are conducted in accordance with company policies and procedures,” reads the job description on Carnival’s website.

Over the years, Carnival has earned a reputation for being a party brand where people know how to drink – especially among passengers who purchase the Cheers! Drink package that allows for up to 15 alcoholic drinks in a 24 hour period.

In recent months, requests to both raise the daily drink limit and concerns about how alcohol consumption is monitored onboard has triggered debates on Brand Ambassador John Heald’s Facebook page – with some feeling heavy intoxication is too common on Carnival ships.

As it currently stands, the bar staff, restaurant servers, and security team members work together to monitor guest behavior and alcohol consumption to make sure everyone stays safe – and can cut off passengers who become too intoxicated before they meet their daily Cheers! Package limit when necessary.

Youth Security Officer Looks Out for Minors

As one of the leading family-friendly cruise lines, Carnival welcomes hundreds to thousands of kids onboard per sailing.

This is likely why the brand leaders felt it was necessary to add a new youth security officer to the team, who will specialize in communicating with and protecting kids and teens.

“The Youth Security Officer will be charged with enforcing onboard security policies and regulations in general and as they pertain to our younger passengers specifically,” states the job description.

Some of this crew member’s responsibilities may include ensuring safe behavior around pools and jacuzzis, preventing minors from entering adult-only or crew areas, enforcing the “no alcohol to minors” policy, and handling disruptive behavior exhibited specifically by guests under the age of 18.

While every family is different, many parents give their children more freedom on cruise ships because they know their kids really can’t go too far once onboard.

Even in port, Carnival policy does not allow kids under the age of 16 to leave the ship without their parent or guardian – and parents can even contact the onboard security department to raise this age limit if they would like.

With this in mind, kids may get some extra independence they aren’t used to while at sea – with some parents just letting their kids sign themselves in and out of the onboard youth clubs or even allowing their children to stay in their very own cruise cabin with a sibling or friend.

To help keep minors safe and on good behavior, who may be extra excited by their vacation and newfound freedoms, Carnival already enforces a strict 1 a.m. curfew for all guests under the age of 18.

However, the presence of the new youth officer will certainly help to keep Carnival’s youngest cruisers even safer.