Disney Unveils Costumes for Special Spaces Onboard New Ship

Whether on land or at sea, Disney’s staff members aren’t just employees. They are ‘cast members’ who strive to create positive experiences for their guests while helping to immerse them in the magic and storytelling.

This immersion comes not just from how the cast members act and respond, but also from what they wear – and some of the 1,555 crew members working onboard the new Disney Treasure will get to don some pretty cool outfits for the themed spaces onboard.

As part of the D23 Disney fan club convention, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California, through Sunday, August 11, 2024, Disney Cruise Line unveiled concept art showing the crew uniforms for the Haunted Mansion Parlor and the Periscope Pub.

The costumes are being designed by Josh Winchester, the senior costume designer with Disney Live Entertainment who is responsible for the fun attire worn by the approximately 1,555 crew members working and living aboard Disney Wish.

“In my role, I have the opportunity to shape how our crew members will fold into the story and energize the worlds Imagineers have built,” said Winchester.

Indeed, the design of the costumes is meant to pay homage to the theme park attractions that inspired these venues – both of which are new additions to the lounge and dining options typically offered by Disney’s fleet.

The attire for the Haunted Mansion Parlor is reminiscent of the outfits worn by the “ghost hosts” who operate the ride – with the look unveiled just in time to coincide with the 55th anniversary of the original version of the Haunted Mansion attraction in Disneyland on August 9, 2024.

“A striking green pincord vest will be stylishly layered atop a striped purple shirt, reminiscent of the wallpaper from the famous stretching room, which has been featured in Haunted Mansion attractions across the globe,” reads a description from Disney Cruise Line.

“True to the nostalgic aesthetic of the Haunted Mansion franchise, the costumes will combine a moody color scheme with Easter Egg-riddled accessories, including a mysterious set of keys,” continued the description.

Meanwhile, the Periscope Pub is inspired by Walt Disney’s “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea” film, which was released in 1954, as well as the subsequent 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage attraction, which operated in Florida’s Magic Kingdom from 1971 through 1994.

The uniforms feature nautical-themed navy vests, fake leather accents, and a custom pin that is reminiscent of the ones worn by the cast members who once worked the ride in Walt Disney World.

Themed Haunts Onboard New Disney Ship

While there is lots of new entertainment and venues launching when Disney Treasure debuts in December of 2024, the Haunted Mansion Parlor is perhaps the most talked about addition that has materialized thus far.

The new venue – which is so far exclusive to Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny (coming in 2025) – will offer an immersive ghostly experience for fans of the Haunted Mansion attraction and films.

While the Haunted Mansion theme park ride is home to 999 happy haunts, some new spirits have boarded Disney Treasure and have a story of their own to tell as guests sip on themed cocktails – such as that of the Mariner and his bride-to-be.

Odes to the beloved attraction – and the imagineers who created it – will be found throughout the parlor – such as in the hitchhiking ghosts that appear in the mirror behind the bar, an aquarium of ghost fish that was designed by Disney Legend Rolland “Rolly” Crump in the early planning stages for the ride, and a bust memorializing Rolly Crump himself.

Disney Treasure Crew Costumes

The parlor will be open to families by day, but will convert to a spooky adult-only venue by night.

Read Also: How Much Is a Disney Cruise?

The countdown to when Disney Treasure enters service is on – meaning immersive experiences like the Haunted Mansion Parlor are getting closer day by day.

The 4,000 passenger vessel is making good progress as she prepares for her maiden voyage, which is a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing that is expected to embark from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024.

The 114,000-gross ton vessel recently surpassed a major milestone in her journey to completion when she was floated out from the construction hall at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany on August 3, 2024.

This point marks the completion of exterior construction. Over the next few months, crews will complete the interior finishing and the Wish-class vessel will undergo her sea trials to prove she is fit to carry guests.