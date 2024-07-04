Disney Ship Gets Iceland Itinerary Change Due to Construction

Guests setting sail later this month aboard Disney Dream have been notified of an itinerary change, as the ship will now be unable to visit Isafjordur, Iceland as planned on the original schedule. Guests will still enjoy another stop in Iceland, and an alternative port has likewise been arranged.

The impacted sailing is the July 24, 2024 departure, a 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Iceland itinerary. Booked guests have been notified via email of the change just three weeks before embarkation.

“The Port of Isafjordur, Iceland, has been undergoing some work to the port channel. Unfortunately, the work is not yet completed, and we are unable to dock,” the email explained. “Therefore, it will be necessary to cancel your call to Isafjordur.”

The visit to the northwestern port was to have been on Thursday, August 1, but Disney Dream will now spend that day at sea instead. The ship’s visit to Reykjavik on both Tuesday and Wednesday, July 30-31, is not impacted, and will give travelers ample time to explore and enjoy that amazing destination.

Likewise, the ship’s visits to three different Norwegian ports and time sailing through the Norwegian fjords earlier in the sailing is not affected by this change.

What is changing, however, is a new port of call added to the itinerary. Saturday, August 3 was originally planned as a day at sea, but the ship will now call at Liverpool, UK to give guests another top destination to explore.

Any tours for Isafjordur that were booked through Disney Cruise Line will be automatically cancelled and refunded to guests, while new tours will be made available for Liverpool.

The nature of the port channel work has not been revealed, but could be dredging or other work to ensure the best operational functioning of the port. Because of the size of Disney Dream, which measures 129,690 gross tons, it is possible that channel restrictions prevent the ship from visiting.

It should be noted that the recently imposed daily passenger limits for Isajordur are not a factor in this cancellation, as Disney Dream is well below the daily cap of 5,000 visitors.

A variety of ships from other cruise lines, including Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and more, regularly visit Isafjordur.

Read Also: What You Should Know About Cruise Port Cancellations

On August 1, Disney Dream is the only ship scheduled for the port, and it is unknown whether other cruises on other days are also adjusting their itineraries. It is possible the port work will create only a temporary closure, and few ships will be impacted.

Sailing Europe With Disney Dream

Disney Dream is spending the summer in Europe offering cruises from multiple homeports. The July 24 sailing is the ship’s first departure from Southampton, where she will remain through late October with a diverse selection of itineraries from 3-13 nights.

Shorter cruises include visits to France, Belgium, and Spain, while longer sailings include the Norwegian fjords, the British Isles, and northern Europe.

Disney Dream (Photo Credit: penofoto)

On October 20, Disney Dream will leave Southampton for a one-way, 13-night transatlantic cruise to reposition to Fort Lauderdale, visiting Spain, Portugal, and the Azores along the way.

The ship’s last port of call on that bucket-list sailing will be the brand new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas before she arrives in Florida on November 2.

From Fort Lauderdale, the ship will be offering Caribbean and Bahamian itineraries at least through September 2025.

Disney Dream can welcome 4,000 guests onboard at each sailing, and is also home to 1,458 international officers and crew members who work very hard to ensure every traveler has a dream cruise vacation filled with signature Disney magic.