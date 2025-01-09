Disney Cruise Line Revises Repositioning Itinerary to Avoid Port

Less than a year after civil unrest that erupted in May 2024, some cruise lines are still wary of bringing passengers to New Caledonia’s capital city of Nouméa.

This includes Disney Cruise Line, which just announced its 84,130-gross-ton Disney Wonder will skip its intended February 13, 2025, call to the island.

The 2,713-passenger vessel has been in Sydney and Melbourne for 3- and 4-night sailing to Hobart, Tasmania, and New Plymouth, New Zealand.

As it embarks on 16-night repositioning voyage, it will bypass the island and instead spend an additional day at sea.

Unfortunately for guests, this now forces the cruise to spend 11 days at sea with just three calls, including Suva, Fiji; Pago Pago, American Samoa; and Nawiliwili on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai, before arriving in Honolulu in Oahu on February 25.

Disney Cruise Line explained the decision is a result of the unrest in the nation.

“Due to the limited availability of experiences as a result of the prior unrest in Nouméa, New Caledonia, and for the comfort of guests and crew, we have made the decision to bypass Nouméa to spend the day at sea,” it said.

While disappointing, the cruise line added more time at port in Suva, arriving at 7 a.m. and not departing until 7 p.m., and is leaving the remaining itinerary largely unchanged.

In a gesture of goodwill, Disney Wonder is offering a per-stateroom onboard credit of $250. The non-refundable credit is applicable only during the cruise and can be used toward shipboard services, merchandise, food and beverages.

Additionally, guests with pre-booked excursions in Nouméa will see these automatically removed from their plans. The cruise line did not say if the cancellations will be automatically refunded or left as credits in guest accounts.

Passengers who booked independent excursions are advised to cancel those.

Safety Concerns Shape Cruise Line Decisions

Nouméa, known for its blend of French and Melanesian culture, has long been a favorite among South Pacific cruise itineraries for its turquoise lagoons, vibrant markets, and rich history.

In May 2024, protests and demonstrations broke out in Nouméa due to debates surrounding the independence of New Caledonia from France, with fear a civil war was imminent.

The unrest led to disruptions in several areas, including the Nouméa Cruise Ship Terminal, with previous reports of blockades and protests affecting passenger disembarkation and local tour operations.

Although 10 people died and dozens more were injured, the violence has since subsided following an accord reached between France and New Caledonia in June.

Cruise Ship Visiting Noumea, New Caledonia (Photo Credit: EA Given)

Still, the US Department of State and other foreign nations have a remaining travel advisory for New Caledonia.

“US citizens should reconsider travel to New Caledonia or consider departing by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges following riots related to electoral reform in May 2024,” says the Level 3 advisory.

Despite Disney Cruise Line’s concerns, other cruise lines have returned to New Caledonia.

Since January 1, 2025, Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas, Carnival Cruise Line’s Splendor and Luminosa, P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure, and Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge have all called on Nouméa.

Disney Wonder also cancelled calls in Nouméa during a New Year’s Eve voyage, instead visiting Eden, Australia, and Hobart, along with its scheduled January 16 visit, which will travel to New Plymouth instead.