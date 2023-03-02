Carnival Cruise Line Details Exciting European Options for 2024

Carnival Cruise Line aims to expand its European offerings in 2024 with the Spirit-class Carnival Legend. The season will begin following an epic transatlantic voyage departing in April 204 from Baltimore. Guests planning to cruise Europe have options, including the Mediterranean, British Isles, Iceland, and the Greek Islands.

Carnival Legend to Sail Europe in 2024

With the cruise industry well on the road to recovery after a difficult few years, Carnival Cruise Line is looking at expanding its options in Europe for the 2014 season. The Carnival Legend will be the lucky ship sailing the continent which covers a series of 17 departures.

The vessel will start its European season after departing Baltimore, Maryland, on April 15, 2024, on a 12-day transatlantic voyage. The cruise will include calls at Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal; Malaga and Valencia, Spain.

“This extensive series for 2024 offers an excellent variety of itinerary lengths and options for our valued guests who want to experience Europe the best way possible: with our amazing crew providing outstanding service along with all the favorite venues aboard a Fun Ship,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Reservations for the new Carnival Legend sailings are now open. They include the Mediterranean, western Europe, the British Isles, Iceland, and the Greek Islands, along with departures from Barcelona in Spain, Civitavecchia in Italy, and Dover in the UK.

“Our guests who sail with us in Europe enjoy exploring diverse and spectacular destinations across the continent while simultaneously enjoying the comfort and convenience of having the amenities they know and love available to them on board,” Diffy added.

Carnival Legend European Itineraries

After the Carnival Legend completes her transatlantic sailing, European cruises will kick start out of Barcelona on May 30, 2024. That first voyage will be an eight-day Meditteranean itinerary, visiting Malta; Messina (Sicily), Italy; Naples (Capri/Pompeii), Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy; and Toulon (Provence), France.

There will be second sailing out of the Spanish port departing on June 7, 2024, on a nine-day Western European itinerary. The cruise will include calls at Malaga, Sevilla (Cadiz), and La Coruña, Spain; Lisbon and Leixões (Porto), Portugal; and Le Havre (Paris), France. The voyage ends in the UK, ready for the next phase of the European deployment.

On June 28, the Carnival cruise ship will depart London in the UK on a nine-day sailing around the British Isles. The itinerary will include visits to Holyhead, Wales, UK; Glasgow (Greenock), Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Liverpool, England; Dublin (Dun Laoghaire) Ireland; and Cork (Cobh), Ireland.

Photo Credit: Ideal Stock PhotographyA / Shutterstock.com

There will be multiple departures from the UK, including sailings to Iceland. On July 7, 2024, the vessel will sail further north on an epic 12-day itinerary, including visits to Dublin (Dun Laoghaire), Ireland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Reykjavik, Iceland; Grundarfjordur, Iceland; Akureyri, Iceland; Seydisfjordur, Iceland; and Invergordon, Scotland.

Italy’s leading cruise homeport of Civitavecchia is also not missing out on the Carnival Legend’s deployment in August 2024. The ship will begin sailing from the port with a 10-night Greek Islands itinerary which includes calls to Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Santorini, Greece; Athens, Greece; Katakolon, Greece; Messina (Sicily) and Naples (Capri/Pompeii), Italy.

The Carnival Legend will remain sailing in Europe until October 26, 2024, when the ship departs Civitavecchia on another transatlantic cruise back to the US. The voyage will include calls at Cartagena, Spain; Funchal (Madeira) and Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal, before crossing the Atlantic and stopping in Nassau, The Bahamas, and will finally arrive home at the Port of Tampa, in Florida.

Following the European deployment, the Carnival Legend will begin offering itineraries from Tampa, Florida. There will be Panama Canal sailings, along with Western Caribbean cruises.

Additional Carnival Cruises in Europe

It’s not just the Carnival Legend that will be enjoying the historic ports of Europe, as the Carnival Glory will also be visiting some ports as part of its transatlantic voyage. The Conquest-class ship will depart on a Carnival Journeys cruise from Barcelona, Spain, on April 18, 2024. The 14-day sailing will include visits to Valencia, and Las Palmas (Canary Islands), Spain, and finally arrive home in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Photo Credit: Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB / Shutterstock

It’s not just 2024 European cruises travelers can get excited about, with the Carnival Pride soon starting its 2023 season of sailings out of Dover, in the UK, and Barcelona in Spain. The Spirit-class ship will sail in Europe from May through October, with the final voyage being a 15-night transatlantic cruise from Italy and ending in Tampa on November 12, 2023.

The Carnival Freedom will also spend some brief time in Europe with a transatlantic voyage departing Port Canaveral, Florida, on September 21, 2023. The sailing will end in Barcelona on October 4. The ship will return across the Atlantic by departing Barcelona on October 23 and arriving at Port Canaveral on November 6.