New Disney Cruise Ship Receives Iconic Funnels

The construction of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship is continuing apace at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where Disney Treasure is receiving her iconic funnels.

The 4,000-guest ship is scheduled to enter service in December 2024 with plenty of new features and many Disney favorites.

Disney Treasure Receives Funnels at Shipyard

Disney Cruise Line’s forward and aft funnels, with their blazing red color, are classic features on the top decks of its ships. They have officially been installed on Disney Treasure at her construction bay at Meyer Werft, and the funnels have received a coat of primer paint.

Eager to satisfy Disney Treasure construction-watchers, Disney Cruise Line provides building updates on a regular basis. Even though the first steel was cut less than a year ago, in January 2023, the keel was laid in March 2023, and the installation of the ship’s bridge block was completed in June 2023. The block houses the ship’s navigational systems.

With the funnels in place, work can continue on other aspects of the ship. However, the funnels atop Disney Treasure are designed not only for appearance. They also will play a big role in activities and accommodations.

Disney Treasure Under Construction (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

The forward funnel will be part of the ship’s AquaMouse water coaster thrill ride, where powerful jets will propel two-person vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes.

The funnel will also house a new EPCOT-inspired Tomorrow Tower Suite, an accommodation for up to eight guests that overlooks the ship’s top deck. Its nearly 2,000 square feet will provide multiple rooms, a full kitchen, and a private elevator.

New Features Include Shows, Dining Venues, Magic Spaces

Cruisers who step aboard the new Disney Treasure starting in late 2024 will find several new experiences along with many Disney Cruise Line favorites.

A new dining experience inspired by Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios is called Plaza de Coco, and is billed as a theatrical dining concept tied to the Disney and Pixar movie “Coco.” Set in a theater-in-the-round venue, dining tables will surround the performance stage.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Disney Treasure will be the line’s first ship to reimagine some of the experiences found at the Disney theme parks and in its movies. Periscope Pub, for example, is a lounge inspired by the 1954 film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” The submarine-style decor is designed to evoke underwater mysteries.

In another nod to Disney’s classic movies, the new ship’s Grand Hall will highlight three iconic Disney characters – Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and the animated Magic Carpet from the hit movie “Aladdin.”

Also new to the cruise line, a ghostly experience awaits cruisers onboard Disney Treasure. The Haunted Mansion Parlor is a lounge that will feature spirit-inspired cocktails in a spooky setting. The bar’s concept is based on an existing magic attraction found at Disneyland, in California, and at Magic Kingdom in Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Disney Treasure also will introduce a stage production called “Disney: The Tale of Moana,” an adaption of the 2016 animated film “Moana.” The show will follow the story of Moana, the daughter of the village chief, as she undertakes an adventurous ocean voyage to save her Polynesian island homeland.

Classic favorites, such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure,” will be featured on the ship as well, along with the line’s signature pirate deck parties and fireworks displays.

Disney Treasure, which will homeport at Port Canaveral, is scheduled to sail her maiden voyage on December 21, 2024. She will offer 7-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Eastern Caribbean cruises will call at Tortola, BVI, Disney Castaway Cay, and either San Juan, Puerto Rico, or St. Thomas. Western Caribbean itineraries aboard Disney Treasure will visit Falmouth, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico.