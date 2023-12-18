Disney Cruise Ship Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Disney Cruise Line announced a significant progress update for Disney Treasure, marking a key milestone in her construction. The final block, which will house several key components of the vessel, has been put in place, an important step in the ship’s assembly.

The achievement signals the completion of structural construction of the vessel, which will now enter a new stage, the interior outfitting of the vessel, which is due to start sailing one year from now, on December 21, 2024.

Disney Treasure Structure Completed

Disney Treasure has reached another important stage in the construction phase as the last large block has been put into place at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.

This part of the ship is set to feature exclusive areas like the Quiet Cove, an adults-only retreat, and Hero Zone, a dynamic sports arena combining physical activity with imaginative experiences.

Modern cruise ships are nearly entirely built up from large steel blocks that are put together like a puzzle. These are often constructed by outside contractors and shipped to the shipyard just in time to be put on to the new vessel. This means that shipyards such as Meyer Werft can build a vessel much faster than what was possible in the past.

With the structural work now completed, the shipyard will start focusing on the next step in the construction of Disney Treasure, preparing her for the maiden voyage scheduled for December 21, 2024. Disney Treasure will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida, and sail on seven-night cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean.

Disney Treasure Construction

The maiden voyage and future western Caribbean cruises sail from Port Canaveral to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Castaway Cay, Bahamas, with some cruises replacing St. Thomas with San Juan, Puerto Rico.

While Disney’s Lighthouse Point, the cruise line’s newest private island resort, is opening in June 2024, there are currently no cruises available where Disney Treasure sails to Lighthouse Point. Western Caribbean cruises onboard will sail to Falmouth, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Construction of Disney Treasure Progressing Steadily

Disney Treasure‘s construction has been progressing steadily since the steel-cutting ceremony on January 19, 2023. On March 30, 2023, the keel was laid down, involving the placement of a newly minted coin under the ship’s keel for good fortune.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Key components have been installed throughout the year, including the Floating Engine Room Unit (FERU) and the ship’s bow. The bridge block, essential for navigation and control, was added on June 26, 2023.

Another highlight was the installation of the iconic forward and aft funnels, integral to the ship’s aesthetic and functional design, earlier this month on December 5. These funnels house unique attractions, like the AquaMouse and the Tomorrow Tower Suite.

Disney Treasure Design and Features

As the sister ship to Disney Wish, launched in 2022, Disney Treasure shares several features with its predecessor. The ship’s design, inspired by Walt Disney’s passion for travel, promises an air of grandeur and adventure, which features themes from Aladdin, Moana, and many more Disney favorites.

The 144,000 gross-ton Disney Treasure will accommodate 4,000 guests in 1,254 cabins, supported by a 1,555-member crew.

Disney Treasure is the second LNG-powered ship in the Wish-class series, which includes Disney Wish and a third unnamed vessel set to enter service in 2025.