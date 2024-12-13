Disney Sets Time Limit for Haunted Venue on Newest Cruise Ship

Disney’s Imagineers have a knack for creating immersive spaces that captivate guests, and it appears the new Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Treasure is no exception.

With its dim lighting, eerie décor, and vintage-inspired touches that create a bar themed around Disneyland and Disney World’s Haunted Mansion, the venue has already attracted an enthusiastic following before the new Disney Cruise Line ship even sets sail.

Although Disney Treasure’s inaugural cruise will depart on December 21, 2024, the 140,000-gross-ton vessel has been making the rounds with media and travel advisors alike sharing their awe and photos.

And some early visits have revealed the cruise line has set a 45-minute time limit for guests to enjoy the Haunted Mansion Parlor, which is expected to continue into its first official cruise and winter season in the Caribbean.

A sign displayed outside the bar during a recent media review reads, “Attention Mortals! The Ghost Captain requests all seatings are limited to a maximum of 45 minutes. Thank you.”

The 45-minute limit also coincides with the amount of time Cast Members recommend spending in the lounge to seek out its hidden treasures. Like many of Disney’s attractions, the lounge features a theatrical experience complete with music that lasts 30 minutes before starting again.

Read Also: Disney Cruise Line to Expand Fleet With Four New Ships

Although some of the lounge’s features will repeat, like the singing of Grim Grinning Ghosts by different characters spaced out across the décor, the lounge is also set up to provide unique experiences from different angles so that passengers enjoying the 7-day voyage will find new tricks and treats with each visit.

It’s uncertain if the time limit will be permanent or subject to change as Disney Cruise Line evaluates operations, but with 4,000 passengers sailing each voyage, it makes sense to give as many people a chance to witness the show as possible.

A Ghostly Toast to a Wicked New Lounge

The Haunted Mansion Parlor is one of the Disney Treasure’s signature venues with an immersive atmosphere. Truly resembling the attraction, the lounge is filled with spider webs covering ghoulish framed photographs hanging on wallpaper that, upon closer inspection, features Disney’s classic easter eggs.

Behind the bar is a mirror where one may do a double take after spotting ghosts – the same set of hitchhiking ghosts that join passengers at the end of the ride. (For the record, their names are Ezra Beane, Professor Phineas Plump, and Gus.)

Leather and plush velvet furniture are awash in hues that look purple beneath the dimmed lighting, while those familiar with the ride will also spot homages to the original attraction that debuted at Disneyland in 1969, including animated “marble” busts.

Guests at the lounge will find a bar menu complete with themed cocktails like Happily Never After (vodka, Chambord, lemon, apple and black cherry) and Final Vow (mezcal, Amaretto, strawberry, mango, lime, and hot sauce).

Disney Treasure Haunted Mansion Parlor

Some drinks are served in collectible ceramic mugs, which have already generated buzz among Disney fans, and even “spirit-free potions” come in branded bottles guests will covet, like Creepy Crawly Cola and Grim Grinning Grape.

Beyond the Haunted Mansion Parlor, passengers on Disney Treasure will also find the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea-inspired Periscope Pub, the Jungle Cruise-inspired Skipper Society lounge, The Aristocats-themed Scat Cat Lounge, the Beauty and the Beast-inspired The Rose high-end lounge, the Mulan-themed Jade Cricket Café and the Moana-themed HeiHei Café.

While each space received “oohs” and “aahs,” it was the Haunted Mansion Parlor that delivered the best cocktail experience and guests who will embark on the series of 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises will immediately want to haunt the space.