Disney Cruise Line Updates Wine Policy Across the Fleet

Even on family-friendly cruise ships, there is typically no shortage of alcoholic beverages onboard for guests over the age of 21 to enjoy – and Disney Cruise Line is no exception.

That said, sometimes adults want to bring their own special bottle of wine or champagne on their cruise to celebrate a special occasion or simply because it’s their favorite brand.

Whatever the reason, this is something guests are allowed to do in moderation. However, there is a fee if they want to drink their personal wine or champagne in any of the ship’s main dining rooms or in the adults-only specialty restaurants, which include Palo, Palo Steakhouse, Remy, and Enchanté.

As of September 9, 2024, the corkage fee has increased by $4 (USD) – going from $25 to $29 per bottle on all Disney cruise ships.

“Guests wishing to consume wine or champagne that they have brought on board in one of the dining rooms will be charged a corking fee of $29.00 per bottle,” states Disney’s current policy.

Charging a corkage fee for bringing in outside alcoholic beverages is common practice for restaurants on land as well – with the average cost typically between $10 and $40.

But if guests don’t want to pay extra, they can enjoy their drinks for free in the privacy of their staterooms.

Indeed, passengers over the legal drinking age (21 in the US and 18 for round-trip cruises from Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and Brisbane) may bring a maximum of two bottles of unopened wine or champagne onboard that are no larger than 750 ml or a case of six beers that are no larger than 12 ounces.

Alcohol can be brought onboard at the beginning of the voyage and at each port of call in the same quantities.

The beverages must be packed in carry-on baggage, and any bottles packed in checked luggage will be removed and discarded with no reimbursement.

Does Disney Cruise Line Offer a Drink Package?

Some cruise lines, such as Carnival, offer inclusive drink packages that can be purchased prior to setting sail at a cost-savings to guests. While Disney does not currently offer a drink package, there are a few workarounds.

Guests who plan to enjoy a substantial amount of wine or beer may find a cost benefit to pre-ordering a selection of beer and/or wine to their stateroom ahead of embarkation day by browsing the “onboard gifts” section in their DCL online account.

On the low end of the spectrum, a 6-pack of beer starts at around $36, while a single bottle of wine can cost as little as $40, including delivery to the buyer’s stateroom.

Disney Wish Cabin

Future cruisers can also pre-order sets of three, four, five, or seven wine bottles to their cabins – with prices ranging from $105 to $330 depending on quantity and quality.

Another option for beer lovers is to invest in the Beer Mug Savings Package. In order to do this, guests need to purchase a DCL branded mug for $15.25. They can then bring that mug to any onboard bar to get it filled with 21 ounces of beer for the price of a 16 oz. size glass.

A third way to save is for adventurous drinkers to check their Disney Cruise Line Navigator app daily while they are onboard.

Each morning, a new Drink of the Day will be revealed on the app and will be offered at a discount – as an opportunity for guests to save money and potentially discover a new favorite refreshment.

Finally, guests can sign up for an interactive, adults-only beverage tasting seminar that currently costs around $20 to $35. The classes cover all sorts of cocktails and spirits – from beer and wine to margaritas, whiskey, and bourbon.

During the seminar, guests get to taste a wide selection of drinks, while also learning the history behind them. In some cases, such as the popular Mixology class, participants will learn how to recreate their favorite drinks at home.