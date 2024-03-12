Disney Cruise Line Releases First Real Look at New Destination

Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, which is Disney’s soon-to-be second private island experience, has become one of the most highly anticipated destinations in the Bahamas for when it opens in June 2024.

After years of planning and preparations, the cruise line has released new photos to give an inside look at what to expect on the island.

See New Photos Of Disney’s Lighthouse Point Destination

With just about three months to go until Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point welcomes its first guests in June of 2024, Disney Cruise Line is sharing first-look photos of the island’s progress.

Disney has already shared that its second private destination is meant to be a one-of-a-kind experience that is heavily influenced by Bahamian culture. It’s designed to provide fun and relaxation for every type of traveler, offering attractions from family beaches and interactive water play areas for kids to adult-only beaches and beautiful scenery for hiking.

But now, the cruise line is going beyond previously released artist renderings by revealing actual photos of their part of the island. The first picture shows the Mabrika Cove Cabanas, which are one of the first things visitors will see when they arrive.

The cabanas were designed by a local Bahamian artist and feature vibrant colors and patterns. When Lookout Cay opens, they will be available for families to rent to enjoy during their beach day.

Disney Cruise Line’s Lighthouse Point

Part of the allure of visiting Disney’s private spots is that a fresh, flavorful lunch is always included. A photo of one of the locations to eat on the island, True-True Too BBQ, was also shared. One of the first things guests will notice is that shade is provided through what looks like oversized sea shells.

“From these beautiful decks under the shade of a shell-inspired pavilion, you’ll enjoy some tasty lunch from True-True Too BBQ while taking in the beautiful views of the ocean and sand dunes,” wrote Joey Gaskins Jr., a Disney cast member based in the Bahamas.

Finally, Disney released an early look at one of Lighthouse Point’s future tram stops, which will conveniently carry guests around the island once completed. The location is still under construction, but will soon be filled with bright colors and nods to Bahamian culture.

Disney Cruise Line’s Lighthouse Point

“Expect hair braiding, merchandise and lots of fun,” Gaskins Jr. said about the spot.

Earlier this year (January 2024), the cruise line also shared a first look at the outfits Minnie and Mickey Mouse will be donning to greet guests at Lookout Cay, which were inspired by the bright, colorful spirit of Junkanoo, an important festival celebrated in the Bahamas every December.

How To Visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Lighthouse Point, which is located on the island of Eleuthera, will be Disney’s second private destination in the Bahamas. The first was Castaway Cay, which opened in July of 1998. While Castaway Cay consists of an entire island, Disney will be sharing Eleuthera, which is much larger, with the local community.

Eleuthera is located about 73 miles east of Nassau, or 118 kilometers, and is southeast of Castaway Cay. While it’s only about a 30 minute plane ride from Nassau, the only way to visit the destination is as a guest of Disney Cruise Line.

The first opportunity guests will have to visit Lighthouse Point will be on June 7, 2024, as part of a 3-night preview cruise onboard Disney Magic, the cruise line’s very first ship. The cruise embarks from Fort Lauderdale in Florida on June 6, and also calls on Nassau before returning to Florida on June 9.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

But the actual inaugural sailing will take place aboard Disney Fantasy, which will set sail from Port Canaveral on June 8, 2024. During the 7-night sailing, the 4,000-passenger ship will take guests to Lighthouse Point twice, as well as to Castaway Cay and Nassau.

After the first official sailing, Disney Magic will offer a series of 3-5-night itineraries that include calls on Lookout Cay, with longer sailings also visiting Castaway Cay.

Disney Dream, which is currently in the midst of her European Season, will also call on the new destination during her transatlantic cruise back to the US at the end of October.

The cruise begins on October 20 in Southampton, England, and is scheduled to reach Lighthouse Point on November 1 as her final stop before disembarking in Fort Lauderdale. From her South Florida homeport, the ship will continue to visit the Bahamian port on multiple short cruises.