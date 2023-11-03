Disney Reveals Details for New Private Destination in the Bahamas

New details have been announced for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the newest upcoming retreat for Disney Cruise Line guests in the Bahamas.

From celebrating local culture to offering amazing ways to relax to great entertainment for all ages, Disney Lookout Cay is sure of offer Disney’s classic magic in a new and memorable setting.

Details Released About Disney Lookout Cay

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is Disney Cruise Line’s highly anticipated new private destination on Eleuthera in the Bahamas, located southeast of Castaway Cay and east of Nassau.

The new development is being infused not only with Disney magic, but with the richness of Bahamian culture, history, and storytelling. This begins at Mabrika Cove, the entry point for the destination and a tram stop – “Mabrika” is “welcome” in the Taino language of the indigenous Taino tribe of the Bahamas.

It isn’t just language that will introduce the cruise line’s passengers to Bahamian culture, however. The Goombay Cultural Center is an open pavilion with a Junkanoo-inspired arch that celebrates the traditional singing, dancing, and drum rhythms of the islands. Here, guests will find different activities surrounded by brilliant colors and tropical Bahamian vibes.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

To really immerse in local culture, Triton’s Trumpet Stage – named for a common Bahamian seashell – will showcase even more entertainment, with live music and more.

The youngest cruisers will love visiting the interactive water play area inspired by the family favorite The Little Mermaid, which includes water drums, wave-making fountains, and even two junior-sized slides. Nearby, a gaming pavilion, volleyball court, and other activities will be available, as well as a fresh grill for a flavorful island lunch.

For a more relaxing time, adults will want to head to Serenity Bay for guests 18 years and older. The tranquil beach will also have a dining area and plenty of lounge space. To truly up the relaxation game, guests will also be able to reserve private, open-air cabanas.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Finally, don’t miss out on exclusive souvenirs and more to remember a visit to Lookout Cay by stopping by Treasures of Eleuthera, a retail space showcasing locally-made Bahamian handicrafts and artisan items. These special keepsakes not only help commemorate a great Disney Cruise Line vacation, but also support local Bahamian residents and small businesses with an economic boost.

Natural and Native Inspiration Throughout

At every space on Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, nature’s gentle influence will be felt in the architecture, construction materials, and tropical colors. Seashell accents will be featured, and native landscaping will be used to preserve the destination’s natural beauty.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is also partnering with local artists, historians, and cultural ambassadors to design the destination and highlight the colors, artistry, and festive spirit of the islands. In fact, local artists will have murals and sculptures featured in the public spaces and cabanas.

Local tour operators are also collaborating with the cruise line to offer unique port adventures and exciting options unknown in other destinations.

Visiting Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Scheduled to open in June 2024, the new destination will be a highlight of different itineraries for Disney Cruise Line’s ships. The inaugural visit is planned from Disney Fantasy, sailing from Port Canaveral on June 8, 2024. That 7-night cruise will be the first to visit Lookout Cay on the very first and very last days of the sailing – a double visit so guests don’t miss a thing.

Disney Magic, sailing from Fort Lauderdale, will also feature Lookout Cay on different 3-, 4-, and 5-night itineraries, with longer sailings visiting both Lookout Cay and Castaway Cay.

Disney Dream will visit the new destination when she returns from her European season on her October 20, 2024 transatlantic cruise – calling on Lookout Cay on November 1, 2024, the last port of call before arriving in Fort Lauderdale. From her South Florida homeport, the ship will continue to visit the new port on various short cruises.

Be on the lookout for more details about Lookout Cay in the coming months, and stay tuned to Cruise Hive for all the announcements!