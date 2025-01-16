Disney Cruise Line Provides Update on New Under Construction Ship

Disney cruise fans are getting an insider look at their vacation destiny with a new time lapse video of the ship’s construction as the first entry of the new Ship’s Log, an exclusive collection of all things Disney Destiny.

The fast-paced video, shot inside the construction bay of the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, shows the ship’s blocks being assembled over the past few months.

Furthermore, the video is accompanied by an exciting announcement – that the final blocks of the ship were put in place in late 2024, finishing the ship’s hull.

“That’s right – with the last piece of the ship in place, the ship’s exterior is now structurally complete and outfitting work has begun on the interior,” Disney Cruise Line has confirmed.

The video, which does not have any accompanying sound, initially shows the bow of Disney Treasure in the construction bay as the first blocks of Disney Destiny are laid into place.

Over the next minute, those blocks are built up into the recognizable front of the new vessel, but without adequate room for the rest of the ship.

Halfway through the video, Disney Treasure suddenly vanishes on what would have been the day of her float out in early August 2024. The space is gradually filled in by more blocks from Disney Destiny as the rest of the ship’s hull takes shape.

Easily visible are balcony and porthole staterooms, the ship’s bridge, the base of the iconic red funnels, and the beginnings of the outer decks.

The video clearly showcases just how intricate the operation is to “assemble” a cruise ship from pre-built blocks, with multiple cranes at work to carefully maneuver each block precisely into place. This work has no room for error, as the blocks must be properly fitted to ensure the ship’s integrity and stability.

Various measures are taken to protect parts of the ship as the work moves forward, such as coverings over windows and deck sections while other blocks are moved into place. This ensures no debris can cause incidental damage that would require even more work to correct.

It is also clear from the video, however, just how “basic” the blocks can be, with raw decking and no interior details visible at this time, though the shape of the ship has been completed. A tremendous amount of work still remains before Disney Destiny sails into service in late November.

This video is just the first entry in the new Ship’s Log that has kicked off from Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Future updates are sure to offer more reveals about the new vessel as she reaches her upcoming milestones.

What’s Next for Disney Destiny?

Disney Cruise Line has revealed many exciting details about what guests can expect to see aboard the next Wish-class ship with her heroes-and-villains inspiration. The ship will embrace the Marvel universe more than any other vessel, but still includes classic Disney iconography.

“Guests will be inspired, encouraged and empowered by heroes and villains alike, universally beloved for their strength of character and distinctive personalities,” Disney Cruise Line has stated.

“The ship will be a celebration of the bold, charismatic and driven characters at the heart of the many myths and legends, fairy tales and fantasies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Disney Parks.”

From the staterooms decorated with the epic journeys of Disney heroes to the Black Panther statue adorning the main atrium, the entire vessel is infused with the inspiring characters that capture the imaginations of cruisers young and old.

Disney Destiny Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Disney)

Different entertainment shows, dining options, and activity spaces will embrace Disney favorites such as “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” “The Incredibles,” and much more.

Read Also: Disney Destiny Cruise Ship – Everything We Know So Far

Before guests can set sail into their cruising destinies, however, the ship will need to be floated out at the shipyard. At that time, she will move to a different area for finishing work, both interior and exterior.

Following a successful float out, Disney Destiny will undergo her sea trials to ensure all her systems function as expected and to test her operational and emergency procedures.

Then, finally, the ship can be outfitted for passengers as the last details are arranged, supplies are loaded up, and the vessel will be delivered to Disney Cruise Line. At that point, she will make her way to her homeport at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Disney Destiny will be offer 4- and 5-night Bahamas and Western Caribbean itineraries beginning with her maiden voyage on November 24, 2025. That very special first sailing will be calling on both of the cruise line’s private Bahamian destinations, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point as well as Castaway Cay.

Bookings for Disney Destiny are now open and filling fast with eager travelers ready to embrace the destiny of an amazing cruise vacation.