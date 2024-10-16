DCL Unveils Unique Dining in Disney Adventure’s Discovery Reef

Disney has finally revealed a first look of Discovery Reef on the upcoming Disney Adventure and all the delicious fun it entails.

As the largest ship to join Disney’s fleet with a capacity for 6,700 passengers, the new addition will be organized into seven themed areas that will allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the magic and storytelling.

With this number greatly exceeding the 4,000-guest capacity on the Triton-class vessels, such as Disney Wish and the soon-to-launch Disney Treasure, this also means that there needs to be more dining options onboard to feed everyone without long wait times.

Many of these new, exclusive dining venues will be found in the Discovery Reef area, which is a colorful outdoor space toward the back of the ship that is inspired by the relationship between the water and sky.

“Disney Discovery Reef will be a celebration of the relationship between water and sky, an intimate, open-air gathering space that immerses guests in dazzling colors and striking seascapes of a vibrant coral reef,” said Disney Cruise Line.

By day, the “Finding Nemo” themed space will be filled with soft sunlight filtered through colored glass canopies to make guests feel like they are in a stunning coral reef. By night, the area will be specially lit to create a breathtaking incandescent environment.

With such a special backdrop, it’s the perfect spot to share a meal with friends or family – ranging from quick service options and snacks to premier fine dining experiences – all of which are exclusive to Disney Adventure and created with the Asian market in mind.

Indeed, when the 208,000-gross ton vessel is completed by Germany’s Meyer Werft Shipyard and enters service in 2025, she will be homeporting from Singapore, offering shorter getaway sailings and cruises to nowhere.

Dining in Discovery Reef

So, what exactly are these new specialty dining venues in Disney Adventure’s Discovery Reef? On the quick service side of things, guests will want to check out Stitch’s Ohana Grill, Bewitching Boba and Brews, and Cosmic Kebabs.

The Ohana Grill, which is inspired by “Lilo and Stitch,” is a casual, Hawaiian-themed eatery that will serve up classic American fare, such as burgers, and sandwiches.

Bewitching Boba and Brews

Meanwhile, Bewitching Boba and Brews is decked out in vibrant pop art and purple Neon inspired by Ursula, the wicked sea witch from “The Little Mermaid.” This quick service cafe will serve popular bubble teas (boba) and other delicious treats.

Finally, Cosmic Kebabs, which is inspired by “Ms. Marvel” from Marvel Studios, will offer a variety of pitas and kebabs.

Getting more into the specialty and fine dining, Discovery Reef will be home to its own version of Palo – an adult-only restaurant that specializes in Italian cuisine.

Palo Trattoria will be similar to the upscale dining experience offered on Disney’s other ships, but will be themed a bit differently to celebrate Pixar’s “Luca.”

The indoor restaurant will also be connected to Palo Café, which will be situated on a cobblestone patio just outside of the Trattoria. This is a good option for guests looking for lighter fare with an elevated experience, as the café will function more as a coffee bar than a fine dining venue.

Mike & Sulley’s – Flavors of Asia

At this location, guests can expect to enjoy a variety of espresso, coffee, and snacks while taking in the real-life version of the seaside Italian town of Portorosso, where “Luca” takes place.

Similarly, Taverna Portorosso will be another Italian-themed venue inspired by “Luca,” but will function as an intimate sports bar where guests can connect, have a drink, and watch the biggest games of the season.

Last but not least, Mike & Sulley’s – Flavors of Asia will be a premier dining venue offering four different, but equally special experiences, including a full-service Japanese steakhouse, a teppanyaki room, a chic bar with an Omakase-style dining, and outdoor sushi and sashimi offerings.

As guests dine, they will be immersed in a real-life version of the famous Japanese restaurant in the “Monsters, Inc.” movie – where the other monsters first find out about Boo, the forbidden human child, in the beloved film.