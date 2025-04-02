Cruise Passengers Stagger and Slide as 35-Foot Waves Pound Ship

It may be just past April Fool’s Day, but the waves cruise travelers can experience in the famous (or infamous!) Drake Passage are no laughing matter.

Travel blogger Lesley Anne Murphy has shared phenomenal video of the “Drake shake” – ridiculously tumultuous waves she experienced on the most recent sailing of Quark Expedition’s Ocean Explorer.

The voyage is a once-in-a-lifetime exploration to Antarctica, which necessitates crossing the Drake Passage twice. While some cruisers are fortunate to experience the “Drake lake” with smooth sailing, rough waters are more common than not.

But just how rough is rough? Murphy’s video is not for the faint of heart – or the easily seasick. Cruise passengers are shown bracing themselves, staggering across corridors, and even sliding across the deck as the ship pitched and rolled.

Murphy colorfully describes the experience as a “48-hour rollercoaster.”

Even better visuals are the waves themselves – crashing violently into the ship, cresting well over the reinforced bow, and even swamping a balcony. I don’t get seasick, and wow, this looks… Intense doesn’t even begin to describe it!

“Yes, we were safe and it was insane…and at times, even fun?” Murphy wrote. “1000% worth it for this trip of a lifetime!”

Murphy estimates that the waves were approximately 35 feet, which is not uncommon in the Drake Passage. In that strait, just 100 miles wide at its narrowest point, the waters of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Southern Oceans collide without any resistance from a landmass.

She notes that guests were asked to stay in their cabins for an entire afternoon while the ship traversed the frequently treacherous passage. From the look of one moment of the video, however, that wasn’t any calmer – as a flatscreen television is swinging freely back and forth.

Murphy’s now-viral video has garnered more than 454,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments.

Comments range from incredulity to anxiety to excitement to questions about life jackets and seasickness bags.

“I think I need a dramamine just watching this video,” one commenter noted, while another person added, “Make mine a double!”

It should be noted that not EVERY Drake Passage crossing is necessarily a rough one. In the cruise line’s FAQ, the possibility of smooth water is also mentioned.

“Please do not be disappointed should you experience a smooth crossing. Not all Drake Passage crossings are rough,” the website says.

But Is the Ship Really Safe?

To be clear, Ocean Explorer is purpose-built to withstand the rough waters of polar exploration, both Arctic and Antarctic. The 8,228-gross ton ship has an ice-strengthened hull and a unique “inverted bow” that theoretically “ensures a comfortable and smooth sailing experience.”

Smooth? Probably not the word I’d use to describe the experience – one I hope to have myself one day.

Drake Passage Waves Hitting Cruise Ship (Credit: lesleyannemurphy)

The ship can welcome just 138 guests aboard for the voyage of a lifetime. While it doesn’t offer the sometimes over-the-top features of mega cruise ships, strict attention has been paid to luxurious detail for the types of voyages the ship offers.

Guests can enjoy the two-story library (right at the bow where those monster waves are putting on a show), spectacular outdoor observation decks, elegant interior design, spacious cabins, a sauna, and a fitness center.

Also onboard are 15 zodiac boats for the ultimate in exploration and firsthand experiences in the unique destinations Ocean Explorer visits.

Do you want to try a trip to Antarctica aboard Ocean Explorer? While the current sailing season is drawing to a close, the vessel’s next trip is an 11-night sailing that will depart on November 4, 2025 from Ushuaia, Argentina.

Pricing starts at $14,531 per person for a veranda stateroom, while studio single solo cabins and junior suites begin at $18,084 per person. Early booking discounts are available, and fares include expert expedition leaders as well as a complimentary Quark Expeditions Parka.