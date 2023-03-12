Cruise Passenger Tackles Magician During Performace On Stage

During a recent Royal Caribbean cruise, a cruise passenger tackled a magician on stage during a performance, which was caught in video footage. It comes as the magician was doing a magic trick with a female guest, who was invited on stage.

Quantum of the Seas Magian Tackled on Stage

Guests on a recent Quantum of the Seas cruise in Australia witnessed something they did not expect during an onboard performance. Magician Ben Murphy was performing on stage on March 1, 2023 towards the end of a five-night voyage.

While Murphy was performing one of his tricks on stage, he invited a female passenger to take part, something which is common during magician shows. He was doing the trick with folded cards in his mouth and the invited female guest’s mouth.

Magician Card Trick With Guest

Video footage by someone in the audience captured the passenger swiftly approaching the stage and tackling the magician as he was close to the invited guest. Murphy was tackled to the floor in front of the audience in the main show theater.

The footage, which was posted by Murphy, is now trending across social media. On his TikTok and Instagram, he said, “Entertainment, comedy, and magic are NOT contact sports.” Despite the incident, Murphy continued on with the show and posted, “finished the show (25 minutes remained. And did 2 more shows 4 nights later).”

Magician Tackled on Cruise Ship

The incident occurred on the February 26 sailing, out of Brisbane, Australia. The voyage included visits to Eden and Sydney before returning to Brisbane on March 3. The ship is one of two Australia-based vessels, as sister ship Ovation of the Seas is operating out of Sydney.

Ben Murphy is a popular Australian magician and does not just perform onboard cruise ships. According to his personal website, he had over five international primetime special tv shows, performed a season at The Pullman Reef Hotel and Casino in Cairnes, shows in Melbourne, a full season in the US, and even performed for royalty.

Photo Credit: Mohd Syis Zulkipli / Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean has not yet commented or released a statement about the incident on Quantum of the Seas. According to multiple reports, the male guest who made the tackle was allowed to continue enjoying the cruise. Murphy also posted, “This guest should not have been allowed to enjoy the rest of his cruise.”

The cruise line has a strict guest conduct policy across the entire fleet, which covers onboard a cruise ship, going ashore, and in the terminal. Within the policy, the cruise line states, “Inappropriate or abusive behavior is not permitted. This includes: uninvited physical contact.” Royal Caribbean lists eight actions that could be taken, depending on the incident.