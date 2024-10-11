Cruise Line Unveils Update on Zero-Emission Cruise Ship

A cruise ship that sails without a single drop of fossil fuel is getting closer to a reality.

Hurtigruten, the 130+-year-old Norwegian-based transportation company, has just revealed new updates on its Sea Zero cruise ship project. The new ship will be the first zero-emission ship to sail without fossil fuels.

The company, popular for expedition cruises, released its latest renderings on October 11, 2024. Developed in partnership with Vard in Ålesund, Norway, the renderings showcase the ship’s new design changes and technological advancements.

Initial renderings for the project, unveiled in summer 2023, have been adjusted to shift its sail design to an OceanWings model used in French cargo shipping. These modern sails, paired with solar panels, could yield energy savings of up to 10 percent.

“We still see significant energy savings from having retractable sails with solar panels, but this requires thorough studies, including model tests to be conducted in the coming months,” said Gerry Larsson-Fedde, COO of Hurtigruten.

“As with all development projects, there will be adjustments to both the design and specifications along the way,” he added.

However, at the heart of Hurtigruten’s energy efficiency are large batteries with a capacity of around 60 megawatt-hours that will serve as the primary power source. The company is targeting a 40 to 50 percent reduction in energy with this model compared to current ships.

The ship’s design will also incorporate air lubrication technology, where air bubbles reduce friction between the hull and water, potentially offering another 5 to 10 percent energy savings.

Alongside this, Hurtigruten plans to implement advanced hull coatings, regular cleaning routines, and optimized hull shapes to further minimize drag.

The Hurtigruten ship will also be equipped with contra-rotating propellers for propulsion and two retractable thrusters for smooth maneuvering during port operations.

Inside the ship, “smart cabins” will enable guests to manage their own energy usage through dedicated apps and screens that will enhance awareness of energy consumption.

Hurtigruten Rendering 10.11 (Rendering Credit: Hurtigruten)

Hurtigruten is already testing sensors for these systems, and full-scale trials involving passengers are expected soon.

“The cruising industry is a significant polluter, and it is crucial that we now take major steps to reduce emissions,” said Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin. “Our goal is to have an emission-free ship in operation by around 2030.”



“We are still in the research and development phase,” she added. “But we have made significant progress.”

Prototype Ship Setting New Standards

The Hurtigruten prototype ship, measuring 443 feet long, is designed to host 500 guests and 99 crew members across 270 cabins.

Currently in a two-year testing and developing phase, the project includes sustainable operations onboard, including goals toward zero food waste. Through an advanced waste management system and onboard technology, the ship will track food consumption patterns to more accurately prepare meals and adjust food quantities to minimize waste.

Hurtigruten plans to use ingredients “grown, harvested, foraged, and fished in Norway” and will turn leftover food into fertilizer used on a Norwegian farm that will grow new food for the ship.

Hurtigruten Rendering 10.11 (Rendering Credit: Hurtigruten)

The company’s Sea Zero project aligns with the broader push for sustainable maritime practices outlined in the European Union’s Fit for 55 package and Norway’s net-zero goals.

The Fit for 55 initiative is part of the EU’s strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030. It targets cleaner energy use and more efficient technologies across sectors, including cruising.

It has also set an ultimate goal of reaching net-zero emissions in cruising by 2050.

Norway additionally set ambitious net-zero goals. By 2032, the country will require cruise ships to operate emission-free in its fjords, pushing for advancements in battery power and other sustainable technologies.

Hurtigruten’s Sea Zero hopes to accomplish its zero-emission goals by 2030, 20 years ahead of the EU’s target and two years before Norway’s requirement for emission-free operations.