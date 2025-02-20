Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises News

Comic-Con Cruise Will Return in 2026 With Celebrity Cruises

By Catie Kovelman
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
First Comic-Con Cruise
First Comic-Con Cruise (Photo Courtesy: Entertainment Cruise Productions)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

With the first ever Comic-Con Cruise only just wrapping up as a huge success, the organizers behind the event have announced that the fan event will be returning to the high seas in 2026. 

The masterminds behind the themed sailings, San Diego Comic Convention and Entertainment Cruise Productions, have titled the second rendition of this voyage as Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2: The Ultimate Fan Adventure. 

The first Comic-Con Cruise, or Volume 1 as comic books fans would call it, was hosted onboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas from February 5 to February 9, 2025. 

Next time, the convention at sea will be held onboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Constellation – which is a cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean. 

The 4-night cruise will sail round-trip from Tampa, Florida – embarking on January 30, 2026, and concluding on February 3, 2026. 

The itinerary will only feature one port of call, which is on Nassau, Bahamas, leaving the up to 2,170 guests plenty of time to enjoy the exclusive events and all the amenities the Millennium-class ship has to offer. 

As Comic-Con events are famous for selling out quickly – especially the annual convention in San Diego – interested cruisers will want to reserve their spot quickly. 

Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 1 also nearly sold out – and Serenade of the Seas had a slightly greater capacity with room for up to 2,490 passengers. 

Bookings have already opened on the official website for Comic-Con: The Cruise and start at $1,100 per person (USD) on a double occupancy rate – with payment plans available. 

The cruise fare also includes all performances, interviews, parties, events, and meals in the main dining facilities onboard the 90,940-gross ton ship. 

A Celebration of Big Franchise Anniversaries

As with the 2025 sailing, next year’s voyage will feature an array of talent – with actress and singer Felicia Day returning as the official host. 

But the second Comic-Con Cruise will be extra special because it will celebrate the 25th anniversary of both “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

First Comic-Con Cruise
First Comic-Con Cruise (Photo Courtesy: Entertainment Cruise Productions)

“Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2, The Ultimate Fan Adventure™, will bring fandom and fantasy together to celebrate the 25th anniversaries of both The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2026,” reads a press release.

“Actors from the legendary films, including Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings, Lost, Star Wars, X-Men), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings, Outlander, Master and Commander) and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Trek, The Dark Crystal, The OA) will headline the cruise, joining host Felicia Day for this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” continues the release. 

Dominic Monaghan is famous for playing Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, while Billy Boyd played Peregrin “Pippin” Took – both of which helped to make hobbits a household name. 

Meanwhile, Jason Isaacs is famous for playing Lucius Malfoy – the sinister father of Draco Malfoy – in the eight “Harry Potter” films. 

Read Also: How to Make Each Cruise a Unique Experience

These stars, along with more big names that are yet to be announced, will take part in unique experiences like group panels, Q&A sessions, meet and greets, special screenings, and autograph and photography opportunities. 

Other elements of the Comic-Con conventions on land will also be present at sea, including plenty of cosplay opportunities (with themed parties and nightly entertainment) and lots of shopping from popular exhibitors. 

There will also be an Artist’s Alley onboard, where independent artists can market their original artwork, crafts, and commissions.

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Catie Kovelman
Catie Kovelman
Catie is an award-winning journalist and researcher. By day, she helps market new movies and TV shows as a senior research manager. But by night, she loves writing cruise news. In addition to Cruise Hive, Catie has contributed to a variety of newspapers, magazines, and other online publications, such as The Plaid Horse, Unwritten, YourTango, Fangirl Nation Magazine, Chapman Magazine, the Orange County Register, and Voice of OC.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied