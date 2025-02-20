Comic-Con Cruise Will Return in 2026 With Celebrity Cruises

With the first ever Comic-Con Cruise only just wrapping up as a huge success, the organizers behind the event have announced that the fan event will be returning to the high seas in 2026.

The masterminds behind the themed sailings, San Diego Comic Convention and Entertainment Cruise Productions, have titled the second rendition of this voyage as Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2: The Ultimate Fan Adventure.

The first Comic-Con Cruise, or Volume 1 as comic books fans would call it, was hosted onboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas from February 5 to February 9, 2025.

Next time, the convention at sea will be held onboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Constellation – which is a cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean.

The 4-night cruise will sail round-trip from Tampa, Florida – embarking on January 30, 2026, and concluding on February 3, 2026.

The itinerary will only feature one port of call, which is on Nassau, Bahamas, leaving the up to 2,170 guests plenty of time to enjoy the exclusive events and all the amenities the Millennium-class ship has to offer.

As Comic-Con events are famous for selling out quickly – especially the annual convention in San Diego – interested cruisers will want to reserve their spot quickly.

Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 1 also nearly sold out – and Serenade of the Seas had a slightly greater capacity with room for up to 2,490 passengers.

Bookings have already opened on the official website for Comic-Con: The Cruise and start at $1,100 per person (USD) on a double occupancy rate – with payment plans available.

The cruise fare also includes all performances, interviews, parties, events, and meals in the main dining facilities onboard the 90,940-gross ton ship.

A Celebration of Big Franchise Anniversaries

As with the 2025 sailing, next year’s voyage will feature an array of talent – with actress and singer Felicia Day returning as the official host.

But the second Comic-Con Cruise will be extra special because it will celebrate the 25th anniversary of both “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

First Comic-Con Cruise (Photo Courtesy: Entertainment Cruise Productions)

“Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2, The Ultimate Fan Adventure™, will bring fandom and fantasy together to celebrate the 25th anniversaries of both The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2026,” reads a press release.

“Actors from the legendary films, including Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings, Lost, Star Wars, X-Men), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings, Outlander, Master and Commander) and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Trek, The Dark Crystal, The OA) will headline the cruise, joining host Felicia Day for this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” continues the release.

Dominic Monaghan is famous for playing Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, while Billy Boyd played Peregrin “Pippin” Took – both of which helped to make hobbits a household name.

Meanwhile, Jason Isaacs is famous for playing Lucius Malfoy – the sinister father of Draco Malfoy – in the eight “Harry Potter” films.

Read Also: How to Make Each Cruise a Unique Experience

These stars, along with more big names that are yet to be announced, will take part in unique experiences like group panels, Q&A sessions, meet and greets, special screenings, and autograph and photography opportunities.

Other elements of the Comic-Con conventions on land will also be present at sea, including plenty of cosplay opportunities (with themed parties and nightly entertainment) and lots of shopping from popular exhibitors.

There will also be an Artist’s Alley onboard, where independent artists can market their original artwork, crafts, and commissions.