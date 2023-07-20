Royal Caribbean Ship to Sail Comic-Con Cruise in 2025

San Diego Comic Convention, the parent company behind the globally acclaimed San Diego Comic-Con, recently announced a thrilling new venture that promises to take the comic universe to the high seas.

In collaboration with Entertainment Cruise Productions, the organization is introducing “Comic-Con: The Cruise,” a fully immersive fan experience set aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The cruise is scheduled to set sail from Tampa, Florida.

Popular Culture and Cruising

Comic-Con is an entertainment and comic book convention held annually in San Diego, California. Originating in 1970, it has grown to become one of the largest and most well-known conventions of its kind worldwide. Fans of cruising and Comic-con will be happy to know that Comic-Con will now be going maritime with Comic-Con: The Cruise.

In February 2025, fans of popular culture will be able to sail onboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas on a cruise to Cozumel while enjoying a wealth of original entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences. All of it is delivered by favorite Comic-Con stars and creators.

Serenade of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock)

Throughout the cruise, fans will have the opportunity to interact with iconic personalities in an unprecedented manner as they step off the stage to join in the festivities.

“With a stellar reputation for producing fan events on the ocean, we are excited that Entertainment Cruise Productions has developed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a truly new kind of adventure,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the popular event.

“The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming, and we are excited they are building something so amazing.”

Which stars will be sailing onboard for the cruise remains a mystery, with Comic-Con promising to release more details in the coming months.

All Aboard for a Unique Voyage

Comic-Con: The Cruise is set to feature a broad selection of activities and events, offering a unique combination of fandom and relaxation. The cruise will be jam-packed with panels and Q&A sessions, competitive gaming, karaoke, trivia, and more. Each night will feature themed and cosplay parties and performances from well-known bands and DJs.

Greg Laubach, Executive Director of Entertainment Cruise Productions, stated: “Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can’t find anywhere else. It’s what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure.”

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

The cruise sails from Tampa, Florida, on February 5, 2025, onboard the 90,090 gross tons Serenade of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship with a capacity to accommodate 2,476 passengers. The ship will visit Cozumel, Mexico, and return to Tampa on February 9.

Historically, the San Diego Comic-Con has seen tickets disappear almost as quickly as they become available due to the event’s immense popularity and the limited number of attendees it can accommodate. With bookings for Comic-Con: The Cruise now open, those interested will need to act fast to secure their spot.

Cabin rates for Comic-Con: The Cruise start at $990 per person (double occupancy) and include all performances, interviews, parties, and events, along with meals.