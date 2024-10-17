Special Comic-Con Cruise Unveils Extensive List of Onboard Talent

The inaugural Comic-Con cruise, which aims to bring the experience of the annual San Diego Comic-Con Convention to Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas, will be quite the star studded event.

The 4-night sailing is meant to be a celebration of popular culture and beloved fandoms – and Comic-Con international has now unveiled which specific stars will be creating unforgettable experiences for fans when the ship embarks from Tampa, Florida, on February 5, 2025.

“We’re excited to show Comic-Con fans what Comic-Con: The Cruise has in store for them when it sails in 2025,” said Greg Laubach, Executive Director of Entertainment Cruise Productions.

“These talented actors and insiders will be on the ship day and night, with limitless opportunities for everyone to get to know them during performances, activities and events in a whole new kind of way,” continued Laubach.

While it was previously announced that actress and singer Felicia Day would be the cruise guest host, it’s now known that celebrities like Warwick Davis, George Takei, Ernie Hudson, Mary McDonnell, Tricia Helfer, Grace Park, Rekha Sharma, Amy Jo Johnson, Scott Grimes, Greg Grunberg, Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey, Jonah Ray, and Ted Lange will be joining her.

Entertainment industry insiders like Robb Pearlman, Bob Bergen (voice of Porky Pig), makeup artist Thomas Surprenant, and cosplay guests Yaya Han and Cowbutt Crunchies, will also be making appearances.

Like the convention on land, there will also be an Artist’s Alley, which is typically a section of the exhibition area where influencers and crafters make and sell art as a special part of the bigger vendor area.

In this case, this is where cruisers will be able to find big names like Amanda Conner, Adam Hughes, Jimmy Palmiotti, Afua Richardson, Kip Rasmussen, Sarah Myer, and Joe Wos.

There will also be representatives from Bob Ross, Inc. and artists Justin Thompson and Mary Shyne, who will help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts Franchise (Charlie Brown).

What Happens Onboard a Comic-Con Cruise?

With only one scheduled port call on Cozumel, Mexico, fans will have two sea days to fill to the brim with fun activities onboard Royal Caribbean’s 2,476-guest ship.

The celebrities on board will be taking part in many unique experiences, such as group panels and tell-all Q&A sessions, meet-and-greets, autograph and photo sessions, talent-hosted tastings, trivia sessions, live demonstrations, and more.

Some lucky cruisers may even have a chance to run into their favorite celebrities in informal settings, such as relaxing by the pool or taking on the 40-ft rock climbing wall – giving them an extra chance to say hello to their industry heroes.

There will also be an unparalleled lineup of talent performing special shows nightly – with some of the top-billed acts featuring The Action Figures (Scott Grimes, Greg Grunberg, and Amy Jo Johnson), celebrity DJ Alanah Pearce, dueling piano players Brian Wilk and Brad Heron, and party band Funky Bonez.

Cosplay is a big part of the Comic-Con convention, and guests will also be encouraged to dress up at sea.

Each night of the cruise has a theme, including classic Cosplay, Sci-Fi, Pajama-Con, and Tropical Vacation Fandom, and guests will be encouraged to show off their creative looks at a different party corresponding with each theme.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, reservations are still available for the first-of-its-kind sailing – starting at $990 per person on a double occupancy cruise cabin rate.

It would be prudent to act quickly, as the annual San Diego convention typically sells out within hours.