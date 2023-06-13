Carnival’s Newest Ship Arrives in New York City

Carnival Venezia, the newest addition to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, made her grand entry into her homeport of New York City on Tuesday morning.

This exciting arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter for Carnival Cruise Line. With the deep-rooted ties between New York and Italy, there is no better port to sail from for the Italian-themed cruise ship.

For its inaugural season sailing from New York City, the Carnival Fun Italian Style ship will embark on a series of 22 unique itineraries, sailing to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada.

A Historic Arrival

Carnival Venezia has arrived in the United States, sporting her new blue-and-gold livery. The newest cruise ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet sailed into the New York Harbor during the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, June 13.

Carnival Venezia is the first ship for Carnival Cruise Line to be named by a godfather Jay Leno, the iconic comedian and television host. He will officiate the naming ceremony set for tomorrow evening, Wednesday, June 14.

Carnival Venezia Arrival in New York

“I am truly honored to be named the godfather of Carnival Venezia. It was an offer I couldn’t refuse,” said the former late-night show host earlier this month. “Carnival’s focus on FUN combined with the Italian theming of this ship is something that is truly unique. I’m also excited to have my very own cruise ship, although I think I’ll need a bigger garage!”

Following the ceremony, Carnival Venezia will depart from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on Thursday, marking its first voyage with a four-day cruise to Bermuda.

The Vista-class cruise ship has already sailed on her first cruise, a transatlantic voyage that departed on Monday, May 29, 2023, from Barcelona, Spain. Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, and Emeril Lagasse, the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer, were among the first guests to sail aboard the cruise ship.

During the 15-day voyage, Carnival Venezia made calls to Malaga, Spain; Gibraltar; Lisbon, Portugal; Ponta Delgada, Azores; and Halifax, Canada.

You can watch the ship’s arrival below:

American Spirit and Italian Elegance

Formerly a Costa Cruises vessel, Carnival Venezia has undergone an extensive wet and dry dock refit, embracing the distinctive Carnival style while retaining its characteristic Italian flair.

This refurbishment included not only routine maintenance but also introduced novel aspects that mark an Italian spin on the traditional Fun Ship cruises. The 25th ship in the fleet, Carnival Venezia, weighs 135,500 gross tons and can host up to 4,232 passengers.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival favorites such as Guy’s Burger Joint, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki, Camp Ocean, and Club O2 have been added to the ship’s dining and entertainment options.

However, Carnival Cruise Line has also incorporated and retained unique Italian elements, such as a full-size gondola, an Italian specialty restaurant, bocce ball, foosball, and a Venetian Mask Night party.

Itineraries from New York and Port Canaveral

Once settled in New York, Carnival Venezia will offer a wide range of options for guests, including 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

The itineraries will encompass popular destinations such as Bermuda, The Bahamas, Canada, New England, and various Caribbean ports of call on both Southern Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, such as Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, Barbados, St Lucia, St. Maarten, and St Thomas.

Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

In December 2024, Carnival Venezia will reposition to Port Canaveral, offering Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean sailings, and select Panama Canal cruises.

Meanwhile, the Carnival fleet is eagerly anticipating the arrival of the next Carnival Fun Italian Style ship, Carnival Firenze, in 2024. The vessel is currently sailing Northern European cruises for Costa Cruises as Costa Firenze, with plans for refurbishments before it starts sailing Baja and Mexican Riviera itineraries from Long Beach, California.