Carnival Cruise Line Leadership to Join New Ship’s First Crossing

Two VIPs will be joining Carnival Venezia‘s first transatlantic crossing as the revitalized “Carnival Fun Italian Style” ship will make her way from Barcelona to New York for the first time. Both the cruise line’s president, Christine Duff, and chief culinary officer, Emeril Lagasse, will be on the ship’s May 29, 2023 sailing.

Top Names to Sail on Carnival Venezia

Two high-profile Carnival Cruise Line celebrities will be aboard a very celebrated ship as Carnival Venezia sails across the North Atlantic on her first crossing under the new flag and her new position as a Carnival cruise ship.

“Just got word our President, Christine Duffy, and our Chief Culinary Officer, Emeril Lagasse, will be sailing aboard Carnival Venezia’s May 29th sailing from Barcelona!” the cruise line announced on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line President, Christine Duffy

The May 29, 2023 sailing is a one-way 15-night Carnival Journeys transatlantic crossing departing from Barcelona and calling on Malaga, Gibraltar, Lisbon, the Azores, and Halifax before arriving in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

Duffy and Lagasse will only remain onboard for the first part of the sailing, but will be part of a number of festivities in the early days of the cruise.

“We are eagerly awaiting the debut of Carnival Venezia and so we wanted to welcome the ship with ‘BAM’ by having Emeril join me on board as we interact with guests and show off this beautiful ship,” said Duffy.

“Together for the first part of Carnival Venezia’s first sailing, we’ll experience Carnival’s signature fun with a new Italian flair, exclusive onboard events and beautiful European destinations – I can’t wait!”

Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse

The exact number of days Duffy and Lagasse will be onboard and when they will leave the ship has not been announced, but they will likely depart the vessel in a European port rather than remaining onboard for the six sea days between the Azores and Canada.

Special VIP Events

Programming highlights featuring Duffy and Lagasse include a Sail Away Party and Captain’s Venetian Toast, guest appearances on The Wave Morning Show, a special Fireside Chat, and a private cooking demonstration planned for May 30, the ship’s first sea day.

Reservations for the cooking demonstration can only be purchased onboard the ship and will be filled on a first-come first-served basis, with proceeds going to Carnival Cruise Line’s long-time charitable partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Other special activities and events are likely to be part of the unique cruise, not only to celebrate the VIPs onboard, but also to commemorate the beginning of the ship’s new position in the Carnival fleet and all that makes Carnival Venezia unique and distinctive.

Sailing With Carnival Venezia

Even if guests cannot book the transatlantic sailing in May, there are many great options for cruising aboard Carnival Venezia. Once she arrives in New York at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, the ship will begin offering a variety of sailings from the Big Apple.

Shorter 4-night cruises will visit Bermuda, while longer 8-night sailings will be Eastern Caribbean itineraries calling on destinations such as Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk. Some cruises will also visit Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Canada and New England itineraries are also available and range from 5-7 nights, with ports of call such as Saint John, Halifax, Sydney, and Portland.

Carnival Venezia will also offer longer 10-, 11-, and 12-night Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean cruises on select departure dates, offering travelers even greater options for fantastic cruises. In total, the ship will offer 22 unique itineraries that together visit 25 ports of call across 14 countries.

Once onboard, guests will experience the Italian vibe of the gorgeous ship, including the stunning atrium modeled after Venice’s main public square, the Piazza San Marco. The Lido deck draws inspiration from the Italian Riviera, the Gondola Lounge is designed to evoke the famous Venetian canals, and the Carnevale Bar & Lounge celebrates the elegance of Venetian masquerades.

The ship, currently being renovated and updated in Cadiz, will also feature many classic Carnival favorites, such as Carnival Waterworks, Heroes Tribute Lounge, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki, Guy’s Burger Joint, the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Dr. Seuss Bookville.

With so much to offer in such a beautiful and engaging way, Carnival Venezia truly can bring a bit of Italy to every Carnival cruiser’s experience.