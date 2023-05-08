Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Specialty Restaurant for New Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a brand new, first-in-fleet specialty restaurant to debut exclusively aboard Carnival Venezia. The “Il Viaggio” restaurant will offer a culinary journey through Italy, a delicious and very appropriate experience aboard the first “Carnival Fun Italian Style” cruise ship.

New Italian Specialty Restaurant on Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia is bringing amazing Italian flair to cruise guests, and now will offer a truly gourmet experience with “Il Viaggio” – a new specialty dining restaurant. Meaning “The Voyage” in Italian, Il Viaggio will offer elevated Italian fare from different regions of the country in an authentic, welcoming atmosphere.

“Highlighting the various Italian regions renowned for certain specialties will invite our guests to enjoy an immersive exploration of flavors – a meal that’s truly unique, delicious and offers an enriching experience as well,” said Emeril Lagasse, Carnival’s chief culinary officer. “Guests will find their favorite Italian staples here, and they’ll also have the chance to try authentic dishes and drinks that might just become new favorites.”

Emeril Lagasse (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Furthermore, the entire design of the restaurant is planned to evoke a true visit to Italy, with artwork and architectural touches highlighting different regions of the country, just as the menu pays tribute to Italy’s diverse tastes. Guests can also choose to dine al fresco on the restaurant’s lanai.

The full-service restaurant will cost $42 (USD) per adult guest, and $10 per child. The suggested attire is cruise casual, and reservations are required. Each reservation includes an appetizer, soup or salad, entrée, and dessert.

Il Viaggio Menu Highlights

The Il Viaggo menu will be a true taste-of-Italy experience, offering appetizers, entrees, desserts, wines, and cocktails that all highlight various regions of Italy, showcasing the diverse tastes of the country. From Lombardy and Lazio to Tuscany, Venice, and Sicily, there is something on the menu to appeal to everyone.

First, every guest will be welcomed with fresh focaccia bread, which chefs will make in the restaurant’s show kitchen, demonstrating excellent traditional techniques.

New Carnival Venezia Restaurant (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Each dish on the menu is carefully selected as a regional specialty, and “Favorito” entrees are highlighted as signature dishes, such as the Sicilian-inspired Pollo Parmigiana Pizza, a crispy chicken crust pizza with tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncini flakes, parmesan, and a honey-chili dressing.

For appetizers – “Antipasti” – guests can choose from such amazing starters as Suple al Telefono from Lazio, a crisp risotto croquette filled with mozzarella and marinara sauce, or Panzarotti from Campania, a golden brown, savory puff stuffed with sausage and pesto.

Entrees include Pappardelle Al Cinghiale from Tuscany, a luxe ribbon pasta tossed with pork ragu in a red wine marinade, as well as Pasta alla Genovese from Liguaria, ziti pasta flavored with San Marzano tomato sauce and cooked with slow-simmered beef rib and onion.

Don’t forget a decadent “dolce” – dessert and choose from such mouth-watering options as classic tiramisu from Venice, cannolis from Sicily, or a special creation, “Mile-High Gelato Pie” inspired by Tuscany with the delicious flavors of salted caramel, mocha, toasted coconut, and Chantilly cream.

The culinary team for Il Viaggio will be led by a full-time Italian executive chef, ensuring authenticity in every bite.

Experience Il Viaggio Aboard Carnival Venezia

This new specialty restaurant will be available exclusively aboard Carnival Venezia, debuting with Carnival Cruise Line on May 29, 2023. The ship’s first voyage is a 15-night transatlantic sailing that will bring the revitalized and renovated ship to New York, its new homeport.

Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

From New York, Carnival Venezia will begin offering a diverse array of Caribbean and Bahamas cruises, ranging from 4-12 nights in length and ultimately visiting 25 ports of call across 14 countries. The ship can welcome 4,208 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 5,260 passengers when fully booked.

At the moment, Carnival Venezia is undergoing renovations in Spain to add Carnival touches to the former Costa Cruises ship, while still preserving her unique and distinctive Italian flair. Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for further updates as the days count down to the new ship’s debut!