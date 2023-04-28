Refurbished Carnival Cruise Ship Completes Costa-Inspired Livery

While joining the Carnival fleet, the Venezia will have a style that honors her roots at Costa Cruises.

The Costa Venezia nears the completion of her transformation into Carnval Venezia at the Cadiz shipyard in Spain. The cruise line has released a first look and the unique Italian and Carnival-inspired livery that has been painted.

Carnival’s First “Italian-Style” Ship

Coined “Fun Italian Style,” the Venezia is set to leave the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, with a unique hull. A bright yellow stripe outlines the Carnival blue instead of red, an hommage to Costa Cruises. The smokestack funnel will also remain yellow.

“The unique take on the Carnival livery is just the beginning of what the ship holds in store for its guests, who will experience fun influenced by the ship’s Italian design with the same warm hospitality Carnival is known for fleetwide,” Carnival stated in a press release.

Among the Italian features retained from her Costa days is an atrium based on Venice’s famous Piazza San Marco, and a Gondola Lounge. The Lido deck will also appear to fit on the Italian Riviera. Even her first Captain and Chief Engineer are Italian, announced earlier in April.

Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Several Carnival staples will still be present, including the Carnival Waterworks aqua park, the Piano Bar 88, and the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse.

The Venezia will become the first in the fleet to carry out Carnival’s “Fun Italian Style” program. The Costa Firenze will also become part of the fleet from sister line Costa Cruises, The vessel will follow the same Italian style concept when she begins sailing year-round from Long Beach in California in May 2024.

Towards the end of 2022, the Costa Luminosa was also transferred from the sister brand to Carnival Cruise Line. However, the ship is not part of the Italian concept and dons the traditional red, white, and blue livery.

Carnival Venezia to Begin With Transatlantic Sailing

Originally sailing with Carnival’s sister cruise line, Costa, the 135,225 gross-ton ship transferred to the Miami-based cruise line to offer passengers a unique experience.

She has the capacity to carry 4,208 guests at a time, and will be taking guests on 22 different itineraries that visit 25 ports in 14 countries under the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

The first, of course, will be a 15-day Carnival Journeys Transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to New York City, currently scheduled to set sail on May 29, just over two months after arriving in Spain for her transformation.

Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Along the way, she will be stopping at ports of call such as Malaga, Gibraltar, Lisbon, the Azores, and Halifax. The cruise line also recently announced that Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and chief culinary officer, Emeril Lagasse, will be on the first part of the voyage for all the festivities and events.

New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal will become her new home, and her first sailing from there will be a four-day cruise to Bermuda, which is scheduled for June 15.

Frequent cruisers often have a special love for a favorite cruise ship, and it is difficult sometimes to recognize which ship in the Port was the one that carried you on your special adventure.

But with this unique design and experience, it is clear on our end that the powers that be are making it clear they want the Carnival Venezia will be easy to spot and remember.