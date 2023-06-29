Carnival Cruise Line Shares List of Theme Parties

Deck parties and themed events can be an exciting highlight of any cruise, but how can guests pack along the appropriate outfits and accessories if they aren’t sure which parties will be held onboard? Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has shared a complete list of which parties are held on which ships in the Carnival fleet, giving guests the opportunity to join in with fun and flair.

Complete Updated Carnival Cruise Theme Party List

Carnival Cruise Line’s ships are known as the “Fun Ships” for many reasons, including the energetic parties thrown on board. These events, which happen on every single sailing, including music, group dances, costumes, prizes, and more, and many guests enjoy knowing what parties are planned for their cruise so they can pack fun clothes or accessories to join in.

Every cruise has 2-5 of these amazing parties. The exact parties depend on the ship and its facilities or decorative theme, as well as the length of the cruise. Some itineraries even include special destination parties.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has announced the complete list of themed parties in response to multiple gust inquiries. “I know so many of you ask all the time about this because you enjoy taking part and sometimes dressing accordingly,” Heald explained.

The parties on every Carnival Cruise ship are as follows:

Carnival Breeze: Motown Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, 70’s Farewell Party

Motown Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, 70’s Farewell Party Carnival Conquest: Rock the Promenade Party, Motown Party, Mega Deck Party

Rock the Promenade Party, Motown Party, Mega Deck Party Carnival Celebration : 80’s Rock and Glow Party, White Hot Party, Motown Showdown, Evolution

: 80’s Rock and Glow Party, White Hot Party, Motown Showdown, Evolution Carnival Dream : Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Showdown, 90’s Party

: Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, Motown Showdown, 90’s Party Carnival Elation : 70’s Party, Silent Disco, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Party

: 70’s Party, Silent Disco, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Party Carnival Freedom : Motown Party, Fun Farewell Party, Mega Deck Party, Rock and Glow Party

: Motown Party, Fun Farewell Party, Mega Deck Party, Rock and Glow Party Carnival Glory: Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent White Disco, Motown Party

Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent White Disco, Motown Party Carnival Horizon : White Night Party, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, Latin Party

: White Night Party, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, Latin Party Carnival Liberty : Mega Deck Party, 80’s Party

: Mega Deck Party, 80’s Party Carnival Legend : Mega Deck Party, Rock and Glow Party, Rock and Glow Party, Motown Music Trivia Party, 90’s Music Trivia Party

: Mega Deck Party, Rock and Glow Party, Rock and Glow Party, Motown Music Trivia Party, 90’s Music Trivia Party Carnival Luminosa : 80’s Rock and Glow, Electric White Night, Great Alaskan Bash

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Electric White Night, Great Alaskan Bash Mardi Gras : 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, 90’s Music Party, Tiki Fest

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, 90’s Music Party, Tiki Fest Carnival Magic : Motown Party, White Hot Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Disco

: Motown Party, White Hot Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Disco Carnival Miracle : The Great Alaska Bash and Northern Lights, Getaway Island Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Farewell Party, Mega Deck Party

: The Great Alaska Bash and Northern Lights, Getaway Island Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Farewell Party, Mega Deck Party Carnival Panorama : Motown Showdown, 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent night Disco, White Party, Farewell Party

: Motown Showdown, 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent night Disco, White Party, Farewell Party Carnival Paradise : Motown Showdown / Divas, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, Decades Farewell Party, Silent White Night Party

: Motown Showdown / Divas, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, Decades Farewell Party, Silent White Night Party Carnival Pride : Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, 80’s Party, White Night Party, 50’s Sock Hop Party

: Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, 80’s Party, White Night Party, 50’s Sock Hop Party Carnival Radiance : Motown Party, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, White Party

: Motown Party, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Party, White Party Carnival Spirit : 80’s Rock and Glow, Electric White Night, Great Alaskan Bash

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Electric White Night, Great Alaskan Bash Carnival Splendor : 80’s Rock and Glow, 90’s Party, Superhero Party, White Hot Party, Island Night

: 80’s Rock and Glow, 90’s Party, Superhero Party, White Hot Party, Island Night Carnival Sunrise : 80’s Rock and Glow Party, 70’s & Motown, Farewell Party

: 80’s Rock and Glow Party, 70’s & Motown, Farewell Party Carnival Sunshine : Rock The Promenade, Motown Trivia Party, Rock and Glow Party, 90’s Music Trivia Party, Mega Deck Party

: Rock The Promenade, Motown Trivia Party, Rock and Glow Party, 90’s Music Trivia Party, Mega Deck Party Carnival Valor : Motown Party, 90’s Music Party, 80’s Rock and Glow

: Motown Party, 90’s Music Party, 80’s Rock and Glow Carnival Venezia : 80’s Party, White Hot Party, Italian Street Party

: 80’s Party, White Hot Party, Italian Street Party Carnival Vista: Motown Party, 80’s Night, White Night, Mega Deck Party

Joining the Parties

Depending on the style of party, space availability, and weather conditions, most of these themed parties take place either in each ship’s atrium or on the open Lido deck.

The music parties, in particular, are generally held in the atrium where the sound system is better and more guests can view as well as join in from different decks in the vertical space.

The exact days, times, and locations of each party are published in each cruise’s Fun Times newsletter and are available in the Carnival Hub app.

About the Themes

Many of the party themes are self-explanatory – 80’s and 90’s themes, for example, focus on the music and outrageous fashions of those iconic decades. The “white” parties often use black lights or other special lighting and invite all guests to wear white. The “Mega Deck Party” on so many ships is a larger, more boisterous event where different party favors such as beads or thunder sticks are given out.

The “Rock and Glow” parties are always a guest favorite, so be sure to pack neon gear and other flamboyant colors and prints to make the most of the theme, and get a glow necklace or foam stick as part of the fun.

One of the newest parties, the Italian Street Party, is exclusive to Carnival Venezia and includes the unique flair of that vessel, as well as the opportunity to wear elaborate Venetian masks to celebrate the ship’s Italian culture.

