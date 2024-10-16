Carnival Reveals New Loyalty Gift, Gets Immediate Criticism

Every traveler enjoys finding that perfect souvenir to remind them of all the fun they had on their oceangoing getaway. Carnival Cruise Line’s most loyal guests, those who have reached the Platinum and Diamond levels of the cruise line’s Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) program, are given special gifts to commemorate their travels.

Carnival changes the loyalty gifts periodically, knowing that guests who have sailed with the cruise line so much enjoy new and different mementos. Now, Brand Ambassador John Heald has revealed the newest VIFP gift being offered to travelers – a blue baseball cap.

“I would like to show you the new Diamond and Platinum gift which will start making its way across the fleet over the next few weeks,” Heald said when announcing the new gift.

The canvas hat is classic Carnival blue with an embroidered whale tale funnel on the side. A rectangular patch on the front of the cap says “Carnival VIFP Club” and also appears to be embroidered.

While Heald indicates the cap will be rolled out across the Carnival cruise ship fleet in the coming weeks, guests are already reporting receiving it onboard Carnival Venezia.

The exact timing of when loyalty gifts change is based on several factors. The available supplies onboard individual ships, delivery of new gifts across the fleet, and overall numbers of Platinum and Diamond guests sailing who claim gifts can impact the timing of gift changes on each ship.

The baseball cap follows a trio of bags Carnival Cruise Line has been offering travelers for some time, which included a vanity bag, belt bag, and small tote bag, all of which had the same coloration and a similar VIFP patch.

Reaction to the cap’s reveal has been mixed, with a surprising number of Carnival guests believing it is a more appropriate gift for men than women (hey, I wear baseball caps). Some guests have expressed disappointment because they don’t personally wear caps and would have preferred a different gift option, but they don’t mind passing it on to someone else who might enjoy it.

“I wouldn’t want this item for myself because I don’t wear hats, but I would gladly give it to someone else to wear.”

“I wouldn’t personally use it but I would give it to my sons to use.”

“I don’t wear caps but will gladly pass it on to a brother that collects caps.”

Unfortunately, some guests have been less than polite with their criticism of the new gift, prompting Heald to delete a particularly descriptive comment from his Facebook page.

“If you don’t like the gift, perhaps I may kindly suggest you collecting it and then passing it on to someone else. It is a gift to show our appreciation for your loyalty. Like it, don’t like it. I respect both of those things,” Heald said. “I do not respect what you suggested I do with the hat. That was seriously uncalled for.”

Carnival Cruise Line Cap Loyalty Gift

Heald responds to hundreds of comments, inquiries, and requests nearly every day, often with dry wit and funny commentary, no matter how unseemly or ridiculous a comment might be.

For him to respond in such a direct and abrupt manner shows just how frustrating it can be when guests don’t appreciate the gestures that Carnival Cruise Line makes – bearing in mind that no loyalty gifts are ever necessary.

“Sometimes I have to be honest with you everyone, I don’t know why we bother,” he said.

Picking Up Loyalty Gifts

Carnival Cruise Line offers loyalty gifts to the upper levels of its VIFP program, travelers who have reached the Platinum and Diamond status.

Platinum level guests have reached a minimum of 75 points with Carnival Cruise Line, while Diamond level guests have reached at least 200 points.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Gift Cards – What You Need to Know

Passengers earn one point for every night they sail with the line. For example, a 3-night cruise earns 3 nights, a 7-night sailing earns 7 points, etc.

While the next lowest level, Gold (25-74 points), cannot claim the logo-themed gift, those travelers do receive a special VIFP pin. Platinum and Diamond cruisers also receive a pin, but the design is different to denote the different loyalty level.

Eligible guests can pick up their gifts, both the pins as the logo gifts, at the onboard Pixels photo gallery during their cruise. Travelers must present their Sail & Sign cards to pick up their gifts, but they can also decline the gift if preferred – politely, of course!

Would you claim the new baseball cap as a loyalty gift? Would you keep it for yourself or give it to someone else? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!