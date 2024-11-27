Carnival Responds to Request to Turn HUB App Into a Dating App

Cruise lines have made cruising much more convenient in recent years with the widespread adoption of apps that keep track of guests’ plans and let them know what is going on around the ship.

On some cruise lines – including Carnival and its sister brands – guests can even order drinks and meals to their location with just a few clicks on the app.

However, the apps cannot be used to find a potential love match for single cruisers – and that is not changing anytime soon for Carnival Cruise Line, likely to the dismay of a single mom looking to meet the love of her life at sea.

The cruiser, who is a more elite member of Carnival’s loyalty program with Platinum status, reached out to Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald to ask if a feature could be added to the HUB App to allow single cruisers onboard to meet – sort of like how dating apps work on land.

The guest introduced herself in a message on Heald’s public Facebook page: “I am 45, an independent Californian single mom of two teens with a great job.”

“When I do cruise on my own I always think that this would make me a real catch but it seems it’s the opposite. Internet dating is time-consuming and I hardly have time to go out. My question is please can Carnival have an addition to their app that will give the opportunity for single cruisers to meet?,” she continued.

According to Heald, there are no plans in place to introduce any dating app-type features to the HUB – although he sympathized with the struggles of modern dating.

At the current time, the HUB App only allows guests to message and share plans with their immediate travel party members.

How to Meet New People on Cruises

Although Heald couldn’t definitively say that Carnival would ever consider adding a singles chat feature to the HUB App, he was open to hearing feedback on the idea.

“I am not sure if we would ever have a “singles meet” on the app…Seriously though I would like your opinion on this. There would be some concerns for sure but generally, what do you think about this?,” Heald wrote in reply to the single mother’s message.

In the over 1,000 comments, the majority expressed that they would rather take part in an in person meet-up during their sailing than stick to messaging potential love interests on the App.

Carnival Hub App

“They have single mixers on the cruises and people do meet on cruise ships and start long term relationships. I met my wife on a Carnival Cruise back in 2009. Married and have three kids together,” one person replied, who fell in love during a mid-cruise meet-up.

As Heald’s cruise community mentioned, there are usually several different meet-ups per sailing to allow like minded individuals to get to know each other and make new friends.

According to Carnival’s website, most – if not all – sailings do feature singles mixers. They are often divided by age (over or under 40 years old) and have a meet-and-greet specifically for guests between the ages of 18 and 20.

Most sailings also include LGBTQI mixers, Narcotics Anonymous meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, meet-and-greets for card player aficionados, and military appreciation gatherings.

There may also be opportunities to mingle at other events, such as themed parties, cooking classes, dance classes, ice carving demonstrations, and art auctions.