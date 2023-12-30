Carnival Ready to Celebrate in 2024 With New Deck Parties

Carnival Cruise Line has released the updated list of onboard parties for every vessel in the fleet, including exclusive parties for the new Carnival Jubilee – just in time to ring in the new year.

From popular favorite events to exclusive events for some ships and special Carnival Journeys voyages, there are fun parties awaiting every guest who sets sail with Carnival in the coming months.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has released the updated list of themed parties for every Carnival cruise ship. These parties are a highlight of each sailing for many cruisers, who may choose what to pack based on what outfits match the different parties onboard.

It should be noted that outdoor deck parties may change due to weather, if conditions will not permit the event to be held on the Lido Deck as planned. This could be due to high winds or rain that might endanger sound equipment or make the surface unsafe for guests to get their groove on.

“Take a look at what our brilliant stable of Cruise Directors and their Fun Squads will be hosting for you when you cruise,” said Heald.

The themed parties for every Carnival ship are the following:

Carnival Breeze : Rock the Promenade, Motown Showdown, Decades Atrium Party, White Night Silent Party, 80s Rock and Glow

: Rock the Promenade, Motown Showdown, Decades Atrium Party, White Night Silent Party, 80s Rock and Glow Carnival Celebration : 80s Rock and Glow, White Hot Party, Motown Party, Evolution Party

: 80s Rock and Glow, White Hot Party, Motown Party, Evolution Party Carnival Conquest : 80s and 90s Party (3- and 4-night sailings), Motown Party (4-night sailings only), Mega Deck Party

: 80s and 90s Party (3- and 4-night sailings), Motown Party (4-night sailings only), Mega Deck Party Carnival Dream : Rock the Promenade, Motown Party, 90s Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent White Night Party

: Rock the Promenade, Motown Party, 90s Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent White Night Party Carnival Elation : Rock the Promenade, Motown Trivia Party, Mega Deck Party, 80s Party

: Rock the Promenade, Motown Trivia Party, Mega Deck Party, 80s Party Carnival Freedom : Rock the Promenade, Motown Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Decades Party

: Rock the Promenade, Motown Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Decades Party Carnival Horizon : Motown Party, White Night, Farewell Music Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent Disco Party

: Motown Party, White Night, Farewell Music Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent Disco Party Carnival Jubilee : Lone Star Tailgate , 80s Party, Motown Party

: , 80s Party, Motown Party Carnival Legend : Motown Party, 90s Party, Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent Party

: Motown Party, 90s Party, Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent Party Carnival Luminosa : Silent Night White Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Island Nights (7-nights and shorter sailings), Backyard Bash (8-night sailings and longer), Motown and 70s Party, Decades Music Party, Superhero Party

: Silent Night White Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Island Nights (7-nights and shorter sailings), Backyard Bash (8-night sailings and longer), Motown and 70s Party, Decades Music Party, Superhero Party Carnival Magic : Rock the Promenade, Motown Party, Farewell Music Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Serenity Nights (8-night cruises only)

: Rock the Promenade, Motown Party, Farewell Music Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Serenity Nights (8-night cruises only) Carnival Miracle (two consecutive 14-night Journeys cruises): Ballroom Dancer Demonstrations, Hula Class, Hawaiian Appreciation Event, Farewell Music Party, Sail Away Party, Luau Deck Party, Silent White Night, 80s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party

(two consecutive 14-night Journeys cruises): Ballroom Dancer Demonstrations, Hula Class, Hawaiian Appreciation Event, Farewell Music Party, Sail Away Party, Luau Deck Party, Silent White Night, 80s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party Mardi Gras : 90s Party, White Hot Party, Tiki Party, Rock and Glow

: 90s Party, White Hot Party, Tiki Party, Rock and Glow Carnival Paradise : 80s Rock and Glow, Rock the Prom, Motown Party, Fun Farewell

: 80s Rock and Glow, Rock the Prom, Motown Party, Fun Farewell Carnival Panorama : Motown Party, White Party, Farewell Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent Night Disco, Mega Deck Party

: Motown Party, White Party, Farewell Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent Night Disco, Mega Deck Party Carnival Pride : Silent Disco, Mega Deck Party, Electric White Night, 80s Rock and Glow, 70s and Motown Party

: Silent Disco, Mega Deck Party, Electric White Night, 80s Rock and Glow, 70s and Motown Party Carnival Radiance : Mega Deck Party, Rock the Promenade, 80s Rock and Glow, Motown Showdown, White Party

: Mega Deck Party, Rock the Promenade, 80s Rock and Glow, Motown Showdown, White Party Carnival Spirit : Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent White Party, 70s and Motown Party, Fun Farewell

: Mega Deck Party, 80s Rock and Glow, Silent White Party, 70s and Motown Party, Fun Farewell Carnival Splendor : Superhero Party (5-night and longer sailings), 80s Rock and Glow, White Hot Party (6-8 night sailings), 90s Party, Island Night (8-night and longer sailings), Backyard Bash (8-night and longer sailings)

: Superhero Party (5-night and longer sailings), 80s Rock and Glow, White Hot Party (6-8 night sailings), 90s Party, Island Night (8-night and longer sailings), Backyard Bash (8-night and longer sailings) Carnival Sunrise : Rock the Promenade, 90s Party, White Hot Party, 80s Rock and Glow

: Rock the Promenade, 90s Party, White Hot Party, 80s Rock and Glow Carnival Sunshine : Rock the Promenade, Motown Showdown, 90s Party, Mega Deck Party

: Rock the Promenade, Motown Showdown, 90s Party, Mega Deck Party Carnival Valor : 80s Rock and Glow, Motown Party, 90s Trivia Party

: 80s Rock and Glow, Motown Party, 90s Trivia Party Carnival Venezia : Motown Party, 80s Rock and Glow, 90s Party, White Party, Silent Party, Festa Italiana

: Motown Party, 80s Rock and Glow, 90s Party, White Party, Silent Party, Carnival Vista: Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Motown Party, White Hot Party

Enjoying Onboard Parties

The onboard parties are a highlight of any cruise and a fun way for guests to enjoy music, dancing, and more. Depending on the type of party, some events are held on the Lido Deck, while others are hosted in the ship’s main atrium, where guests can join in from different decks with great views. Other events may be held in the onboard nightclub or other spaces as necessary.

Different cruise directors also add their own flair to each party, whether through crowd interaction, music trivia, flashy costumes, prizes tossed to the crowd, and more. Line dances or dance-offs can be part of different events, or there may be costume contests, singing challenges, or other competitions.

Photo Credit: vvoe / Shutterstock

Many guests will specifically pack items to coordinate with the theme parties, such as an all white outfit for the Silent White Party, or day-glo gear for the Rock and Glow events. This is not necessary, however, and everyone is welcome to enjoy each party in their own way.

Each cruise will have several parties onboard, but passengers should check the Fun Times (either through the Carnival Hub App or the printed version available from Guest Services) for the days and times of each event. These special-themed parties are only offered one time per sailing.

Carnival Cruise Line Deck Party

Some parties are also limited-time events and may not be offered on future sailings once ships change sailing regions or itineraries. During the Alaska sailing season, for example, ships in the Last Frontier will often offer themed Alaska parties, but may drop other parties to accommodate the exclusive event.

Which theme party is your favorite? (I enjoy the Mega Deck Party and all the fun line dances, myself!) Share your onboard party tips on the Cruise Hive boards!