Carnival Cruise Line Will Not Raise Drink Limits Despite Requests

Despite frequent and numerous requests, Carnival Cruise Line will not be raising the total number of alcoholic beverages included under its popular Cheers! drink package.

The confirmation comes from the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, following comments and criticisms of the total drinks allowed with the package.

Cheers! is Carnival Cruise Line’s drink package that permits guests to enjoy up to 15 alcoholic beverages per 24-hour period for a flat daily rate. Heald frequently gets requests and even demands that the total be raised for cruisers to have even more drinks during one day.

“The 15 drinks a day maximum on your drink package is for amateurs,” one person recently commented. “I’m a professional so can we please get an upgrade.”

While that particular post may be made in jest or with a healthy shot of sarcasm, there are many commenters to Heald’s popular Facebook page who are less-than-polite about the drink package and the limits it imposes. Heald, however, is firm about the cruise line’s policy.

“We are not changing anything despite the barrage of requests I have every week,” he said. “We will stay at 15 drinks in a 24 hour period (unlimited non-alcoholic drinks) and despite requests like this I wanted to save you the trouble of writing to me and say again we will not be changing anything.”

Many commenters agree – or at least are not bothered by – the limit, noting that it can be difficult to reach such a total of alcoholic beverages, depending on what drinks one is choosing.

“I’ve TRIED to hit my 15, closest I got was 12, and I was pretty well done.”

“I can reach the 15 from time to time but I only drink hard liquor. When I do it’s barely. I do have many friends who are beer drinkers that could have 15 beers and barely be tipsy. … There is a very large difference between bourbon and beer as far as the amount of alcohol is concerned.”

“In all of my cruises, I have only hit the 15 mark a few times. And that was mostly because I abandoned (lost) my drink a few times throughout the day.”

Other commenters do note that not only is there a difference between types of alcoholic drinks, but also in how different individuals handle their own alcohol intake.

Many people are aware of their own limits and behave accordingly, but some may go too far and could engage in poor or unwelcome behavior because of the influence of too many drinks.

The Cheers! package includes spirits and cocktails, beer, and wine and champagne by the glass, all of which with a $20 (USD) or lower price. Also included are all non-alcoholic beverages (except freshly squeezed juice, which is an extra charge), milkshakes, energy drinks, and bottled water.

The non-alcoholic beverages are not limited, nor are they tallied in the 15-drink limit of the Cheers! package.

The cost of the Cheers! package is $70.74 per person, per day when purchased prior to sailing for cruises 6 nights or longer, or $82.54 per person, per day for shorter sailings. If purchased after embarkation, the cost is $76.64 for longer cruises, or $88.45 for shorter cruises.

Changes More Guests Want

While guest opinions are divided on whether or not the 15-drink limit should be raised on the Cheers! package, there are other changes many Carnival cruise fans would like to see.

The most common request is for the package to be available to just one traveler in a stateroom. At the moment, all guests 21 years or older are required to purchase their own Cheers! package if cruising in the same stateroom as a preventative against sharing.

Carnival Cruise Line Atrium Bar (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

Many guests do not have the same alcoholic preferences (or tolerances!) as their traveling companion and would prefer not to purchase the package.

There is also great interest in a more limited program that may have a lower cap on the number of drinks, but still offering the convenience and savings of pre-paying for drinks at a flat rate. A package with either 5 or 10 alcoholic drinks total per day, with a correspondingly lower price, would be welcomed by many travelers.

Guests are also interested in a true non-alcoholic, all-inclusive drink package that would include milkshakes, specialty coffees, juices, and soda.

In addition to Cheers! Carnival Cruise Line only offers the Bottomless Bubbles program, which covers soda and juice, but no other non-alcoholic beverages (milkshakes, coffee, tea, etc.) are included.