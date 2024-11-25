Carnival Details Holiday Events Onboard to Celebrate the Season

There is no doubt that a Christmas cruise is something special, a wonderful way for friends and family members to share special days and make fantastic holiday memories. But these seasonal sailings go far beyond just the fun of a cruise vacation with the extra glitter and sparkle of themed decorations.

Carnival Cruise Line has detailed just what limited time activities and events will be found onboard, giving every Christmas traveler something fun to look forward to as they set sail into the season, no matter how they choose to celebrate.

Embarkation day will be extra special with the “Spirit of the Season” celebration, a great way to begin a Christmas cruise. This embarkation evening event will feature each Carnival ship’s Cruise Director hosting an official tree lighting ceremony to begin the cruise, with festive music to set the mood.

Each cruise will also welcome a very special guest as Santa Claus arrives in the atrium to bring his own special seasonal magic onboard. This will happen during the “‘Tis the Season” event with the Fun Squad also joining in, and some ships also getting an extra special surprise.

While every Carnival ship will continue to offer the scheduled production shows and evening entertainment through the season, also on the playlist will be the Christmas Show with the full cast of singers and dancers.

By special appearance, that nasty wasty skunk with a heart full of unwashed socks and a soul full of gunk, the Grinch himself, will also join the show.

Guests will want to be prepared for the onboard Ugly Sweater Contest with their most funky festive attire, and they just might be crowned the winner with the worst wardrobe. Whether a Fun Ship medallion, a coveted ship-on-a-stick, or another great prize, be sure to flaunt all your best (or worst) duds for your chance to win!

For classic holiday nostalgia, the special performance of “‘T’was the Night Before Christmas” can’t be beat. Each ship’s Cruise Director will read the sweet poem – first published in 1823 – accompanied by the string trio for an elegant remembrance of the delight of the season.

For even sweeter celebrations, all guests of all ages are welcome to join in the “Holly Jolly Family Party” with the Fun Squad, Cruise Director, and delicious milk and cookies for everyone to enjoy.

Carnival Cruise Line is not unmindful of the special season of Hannukah as well. From December 25 through January 2, each ship will hold a Menorah lighting in the atrium, with traditional Jewish treats served to mark the event and share fellowship.

In addition to these special events throughout each sailing, extra seasonal activities such as holiday carols, themed bingo and trivia games, and even a Christmas dance class will also be held.

The exact schedule of activities will vary on each ship based on cruise length, available spaces, and general itinerary, but travelers can get an updated activity list via the Carnival Hub app throughout their Christmas cruise.

Other Carnival Events Not Cancelled

While every cruise traveler celebrates the season differently, it is also important to note that each Carnival ship will also be offering the classic onboard fun guests know and love.

This includes the regular schedule of onboard parties and activities, such as the 80’s Rock and Glow Party, the Sail Away Party, trivia games, plentiful bingo, the Love and Marriage show, and other favorites.

As with any Carnival cruise, guests can choose exactly what fun they want to enjoy and there are always great options for everyone. Furthermore, travelers could just choose to relax by the pool, try their hand in the casino, or get pampered in the spa – whatever makes their cruise vacation the best!