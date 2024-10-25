Carnival Updates Christmas Schedule After Guest Requests

Following a number of travelers expressing disappointment and confusion about the 2024 holiday decorating schedule, Carnival Cruise Line has updated that schedule with some significant changes.

In late September, Carnival released its ship decorating schedule for 2024 Christmas cruises, and guests were surprised at the dates. For some sailings, dates published on Carnival’s website did not match those released in the updated schedule.

This meant that some travelers would miss out on holiday sailings because certain ships were now planned to be decorated later than originally estimated. For example, the Excel-class Mardi Gras had been expected to be decorated for her November 30, 2024 departure.

The schedule released in September, however, noted that Mardi Gras would not be festively outfitted until her December 7 departure, causing frustration for many booked guests.

In response to that confusion, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, took guest concerns to the cruise line’s executives.

“The other day, I posted a schedule of the Christmas decorating dates for the ship. I received a few comments from people who were not happy and so I have deleted that and asked my colleagues within the entertainment department to speak with our professional decorators to see if it is possible to make a few changes,” Heald explained.

“I’m afraid I can’t promise anything but we are going to do our best. As soon as the new schedule is ready, I will post it.”

Now, the revised schedule has been confirmed. Carnival’s 27 cruise ships will be decorated and ready to celebrate the holiday season from these departure dates:

November 24: Carnival Luminosa

November 25: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Splendor

November 29: Carnival Conquest, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Glory

November 30: Carnival Dream, Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Magic, Mardi Gras, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Valor, Carnival Vista

December 1: Carnival Celebration, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Pride, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Spirit

December 2: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Sunshine

December 5: Carnival Elation, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Sunrise

December 6: Carnival Venezia

While most of the ships remain on the now-deleted decorating schedule that Heald initially shared, there are some notable changes.

Of greatest concern to many guests has been Mardi Gras, which will now be decorated for the holidays for her November 30 departure, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary from Port Canaveral with visits to Nassau, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk.

Other ships that have changed their decorating schedule are: Carnival Miracle (now 11/25 instead of 12/6), Carnival Glory (now 11/29 instead of 12/6), Carnival Dream (now 11/30 instead of 12/8), Carnival Jubilee (now 11/30 instead of 12/8), Carnival Vista (now 11/30 instead of 12/8), Carnival Celebration (now 12/1 instead of 12/8), Carnival Pride (now 12/1 instead of 12/8), and Carnival Spirit (now 12/1 instead of 12/7).

One Ship to Be Decorated Later

Only one ship – Carnival Paradise – has had her holiday decorating schedule delayed. Originally, the Fantasy-class Carnival Paradise was to set sail into the holiday season from November 30, but now the ship will not be decorated until her December 5 departure. That first Christmas cruise is a 4-night Western Caribbean sailing visiting Cozumel.

Overall, the new schedule ensures extra holiday sailings, as all Carnival ships will be decorated for the season no later than Friday, December 6, 2024. Previously, the last ships would not have been decorated until Sunday, December 8.

Christmas Decorations on Carnival Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

In general, most booked guests are pleased with the changes and happy they will be able to enjoy all of Carnival Cruise Line’s holiday spirit on their upcoming sailings.

“Woohoo!! Christmas décor for our December 1 sailing on the Spirit!”

“Thank you! Excited to see the Horizon decorated for the December 1st cruise.

“Thank you so much for getting the decorations up on the Mardi Gras 11/30. I know everyone on our sailing appreciates the changes you all made to make this happen!”

For the past three weeks, Heald has fielded many questions and requests for the holiday decorating schedule. Each time, he has noted that any changes would have to be arranged through the professional decorators who are hired to add festive touches to the fleet.

Now, many travelers are sure to be in the holiday spirit as they set sail!