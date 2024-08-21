Carnival Cruise Ship Ditches Bimini from 10 Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line notified guests of itinerary adjustments affecting the 2025 to 2026 sailings on Carnival Spirit. The changes indicate the cruise line has removed the port of Bimini in the Bahamas from 10 sailings between November 2025 and March 2026.

The 88,500-gross-ton, 2,214-passenger ship is currently sailing out of Seattle for its Alaska cruises but will reposition to Mobile, Alabama, in October 2024, where it will offer various Bahamian cruises.

In an email to a passenger dated August 15, 2024, Carnival Cruise Line stated, “We have made adjustment to the itineraries for the following cruises, which includes yours. The voyages will now be visiting the ports of call as indicated below. The changes will be reflected on your booking within 24 hours.”

The altered sail dates include November 8, November 22, December 6, December 20, and December 28, 2025. Additional sailings on January 31, February 14, February 28, March 14, and March 28, 2026, are also impacted.

The company did not reveal the reason behind the removal of the port from its lineup. However, the port, which first opened in 2021, is owned and operated by Resorts World Bimini. It serves as a connection to a large beachfront complex that includes a hotel, casino, marina, and shopping district.

Carnival Corporation, which owns Carnival Cruise Line, is slated to open its own private resort, Celebration Key, in July 2025, ahead of the voyages. This port, located on Grand Bahama, will feature an expansive beach, an adults-only venue, family-friendly zones, and numerous dining and drinking options.

Read Also: New Private Carnival Destination Already Planning Expansion

Additionally, the cruise line has replaced Bimini with visits to the private Half Moon Cay island, also owned by Carnival Corporation. The Bahamian resort features a 2.5-mile-long beach with watersports, a kids’ water park, shopping, dining, and adventures.

Carnival Spirit Itinerary Changes

Carnival Spirit will begin its 2025-2026 winter season in Mobile with a 5-night western Caribbean cruise departing on October 28, 2025.

Its 8-night voyages were originally scheduled to call on Bimini after a day at sea, and then travel to Celebration Key, the also Carnival Corporation-owned private Princess Cays, and Nassau, Bahamas, before a sea day and a return to homeport.

Princess Cays, often utilized by Princess Cruise Lines, is located on Eleuthera Island, and features a wide beach, an adults-only area, kids’ play areas, shopping, and island adventures.

Carnival Spirit Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Carmen K. Sisson / Shutterstock)

The adjusted 8-night schedules have eliminated Bimini and replaced it with calls in Half Moon Cay for the November 22 and December 20, 2025, and March 14, 2026, sailings. The remaining cancellations replace the call with an additional sea day.

For passengers on the affected 8-night cruises, pre-purchased shore excursions will automatically be refunded to guests’ original form of payment. Any excursions booked privately are at the passenger’s discretion to cancel and receive a refund.

At this time, 6-night cruises aboard Carnival Spirit will still call in Bimini, departing on November 2, November 16, November 30, and December 14, 2025, as well as January 5 and 11, February 8 and 22, March 8 and 22, and April 5, 2026.

These itineraries call on Bimini after a day at sea, then visit Celebration Key before two additional sea days.