New Shopping Center Opens Near Bimini Cruise Port

Resorts World Bimini’s Fisherman’s Village, just a short distance from the Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port, has completed its final expansion at the open-air, island-themed shopping center in the Bahamas.

The central hub for shopping has expanded its reef-themed retail offerings to support the more than one million passengers who have visited the cruise port since its opening in 2021.

Fisherman’s Village now features various boutiques, including Beach Essentials, The Reef, Home Reef, Reef Fit, Splash, Elephant Gem, Reef Joint, and the latest addition, Rainbow Reef.

Fisherman’s Village at Resorts World Bimini (Photo Courtesy: Resorts World Bimini)

“Fisherman’s Village has been carefully curated to provide a unique and elevated shopping experience for all visitors, whether staying at our resort or visiting via cruise,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, which owns Resorts World.

“The boutiques at Fisherman’s Village are named for our love and respect for Bimini’s vast marine life, which brings visitors near and far to discover our corner of the world,” he added. “We hope for all who come to Bimini to find a feeling of comfort and enjoyment at Fisherman’s Village.”

The retail offerings at Fisherman’s Village now include an array of stores catering to different interests. Beach Essentials provides necessary items for beachgoers, while The Reef and Home Reef offer a selection of home goods.

Reef Fit focuses on athleisure wear and athletic goods, and Splash offers various women’s clothing and resort wear. Elephant Gem presents unique jewelry options.

Reef Joint, which provides gourmet snacks and souvenirs, and Rainbow Reef, which features tie-dye and colorful clothing and beach necessities, are the last two additions.

The center also features the Healing Hole restaurant, which offers Bahamian cuisine and specialty island cocktails, with live music daily. Guests can access Fisherman’s Village via a complimentary trolley that runs every 10 to 15 minutes from the cruise port.

Open-Air Market for Major Cruise Lines

Located on the seven-mile island of Bimini, Fisherman’s Village is a part of Resorts World Bimini, a 305-room hotel with four pools, 16 restaurants and bars, and a casino.

Following the completion of the Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port three years ago, major cruise lines such as Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises have been docking regularly.

Cruise Ship Docked in Bimini

Genting Group also operates two cruises through its Resorts World Cruises, which launched in 2022 in Asia. Cruises depart from Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong; Jakarta, Indonesia; Keelung, Taiwan; Port Klang, Malaysia; and Singapore.

Although its own cruise ships will not be sailing to Bimini, it does operate the 3,348-passenger, 150,695-gross-ton Genting Dream and the 1,856-passenger, 75,338-gross-ton Resorts World One.

Hundreds of passengers will enjoy the finished open-air market at the official opening on June 21. Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Glory and Carnival Conquest; Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas; Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem; Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady; MSC Cruises’ MSC Magnifica; and Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection are currently scheduled to visit Bimini this month.