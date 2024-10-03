Carnival Cruise Line to Add Celebration Key Feature Guests Want

Carnival cruise fans eager to visit Celebration Key when the new Bahamas destination opens in August 2025 will be glad to know the cruise line is listening to feedback and adding an important feature travelers want.

In response to guest inquiries and comments, new plans are being adjusted to add lockers to Celebration Key to allow visitors to securely store their belongings while they enjoy a day of fun.

The news comes from John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, following a less-than-polite comment from one of the followers on his popular Facebook page.

“Build lockers at Celebration Cay for for phones, cameras, and wallets,” the guest demanded. “This is crazy bad planning by Carnival. Put it right for Celebration [Key].”

Many additional comments did agree with the original poster with how helpful lockers could be, especially on the beach when travelers want to enjoy the beautiful blue waters of the Bahamas.

“Lockers would be nice. I worry about my money, phone, and other possessions laying unattended if I’m in the water.”

“I would definitely appreciate a locker so that my husband and I could swim together. We’re not comfortable leaving things like our eyeglasses, etc., on our chairs.”

“Lockers would be great. I spend the majority of my time in the water with my kid at these islands. Would love to be able to keep my valuables locked up!”

While lockers aren’t essential, it is obvious they would be a welcome addition for travelers. Other options include locking backpacks or other travel accessories to secure one’s belongings, or else ensuring that one member of a group stays with any valuables at all times.

Fortunately, Heald passed along the request to the Carnival Cruise Line “beards” for consideration, and the decision was a quick one.

“Yesterday it was requested that we install lockers at the lagoons on Celebration Key,” Heald explained. “The beards … read your comments so I was told last night that they would indeed install lockers there for those who need them.”

There are no further details about how many lockers would be made available or where they would be positioned, but they are sure to be a welcome option for guests who want to lock up valuable items as they enjoy all the great features the destination will offer.

Since the island destination is still under construction, it should be fairly easy to add several locker banks in different locations where they will be most useful, while still maintaining the gorgeous Bahamian look the cruise line wants.

About Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line first broke ground for the new destination on Grand Bahama Island in May 2022, and construction of the $200 million development has been underway ever since.

As the first destination being designed exclusively with Carnival guests in mind, Celebration Key is focused on offering a wide variety of amazingly fun experiences with something for everyone. Distinct portals will offer unique vibes, including an adults-only area, new specialty dining options, lagoons and beaches, a local retail marketplace, and more.

Celebration Key, Grand Bahama Island

Read Also: Carnival Unveils Dining Options for New Private Destination Celebration Key

The entire destination is being designed to celebrate the Bahamas, with local artists engaged in design choices and other facets of the development.

Celebration Key is slated to welcome its first guests in August 2025, and a dozen ships from multiple homeports are now offering sailings ready for booking. More than 400 sailings are now available featuring Celebration Key, giving travelers plenty of options to explore this new and exciting destination.

Are you booked on a cruise to Celebration Key? What are you most looking forward to? Join in the conversation on the Cruise Hive boards!