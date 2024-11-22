Carnival Cruise Line Reassures Guest Over Revealing Open Deck Activity

For guests hoping to return from their cruise with a new tan, catching the rays from the pool deck is typically the way to do it.

But while some guests aren’t afraid to mingle with their fellow cruisers while scantily clad in tiny bikinis and speedos, the key is that they are at least wearing something.

As with many of the mainstream cruise lines, Carnival prohibited topless – or nude sunbathing – a long time ago. However, false rumors that topless sunbathing could be making a comeback on Carnival ships threw some future passengers into a panic.

“——-Cruise News page said in their broadcast today that there is topless sunbathing allowed now. This is disturbing. John can you tell me if there is a topless deck on the Horizon? I don’t believe this and really don’t want my teenager sons venturing to sneak a peak,” a concerned mother wrote to Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald on his Facebook page.

Per her post, the concerned cruiser and her family will be onboard Carnival Horizon’s 8-night Southern Caribbean voyage that embarks on November 23, 2024, from Miami, Florida – where it would certainly still be warm enough for some more risque sunbathing.

That said, Heald was quick to ease her mind and reassure the future guest that topless sunbathing has not been permitted on Carnival ships for over 20 years – and likely never will be allowed again in the future.

“Topless sunbathing is of course something we used to have on our ships 20 plus years ago,” Heald replied.

“Back then all our ships had topless sunbathing decks and for the most part the guests seemed to enjoy it and certainly didn’t feel a sense of shock and horror because we had a place where our female guests could get an all over tan,” continued Heald.

Guests are of course still welcomed to relax and get that special vacation glow on the pool decks – but may perhaps want to put some extra thought into their swimwear to remain covered enough but also avoid weird tan lines.

Where Can Guests Sunbathe Topless?

In response to Heald’s post, many of Carnival’s more loyal, long-time followers actually remembered when they could sunbathe topless on past voyages – with some reminiscing fondly and others happy that those days are behind them.

“I recall the crazy days of the topless deck! Fortunately for me the only thing topless in the sun is my convertible!”, one cruiser joked.

“I loved the topless deck back in the day. Got the best tan to wear my strapless evening gown,” another person added.

Others also clarified that one couldn’t simply stumble upon nude sunbathers. Indeed, the designated area was sectioned off with clear signage and a barrier.

Cruise Passenger Sunbathing on Carnival Magic (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin)

“Boobie deck! …Such a relaxed vibe and if a curious kid came up for a peek… well that was on the parents as the sign was pretty clear. You couldn’t accidentally turn a corner and get there. I miss the old days…,” another commenter reminisced.

“I cruised on the days of ‘the sun deck’. It had a gate so you couldn’t accidentally end up there,” someone else added.

But cruisers who really want the topless tanning experience may not be entirely out of luck. Depending on where their voyage is sailing, the ports of call they visit may have designated nude beaches where this activity is allowed.

Topless sunbathing is allowed throughout the Caribbean, for example, on designated beaches on the islands of St. Martin, Antigua, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico.

Additionally, guests who opt for a cruise cabin with a private balcony may also be able to sunbathe there.

However, keep in mind that not all balconies are entirely private – and your next door neighbors or onlookers from land (while in port) might still be able to catch a glimpse.