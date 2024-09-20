Couple Caught Getting Steamy During Ceremony for New Cruise Ship

Over the years, cruise passengers have done a lot of crazy things on their cabin balconies. Just to name one example, one cruise guest went viral on social media earlier this year for moving her bed onto her balcony while sailing in Antarctica in freezing temperatures.

Others have made headlines for climbing on their balconies, which is extremely dangerous – and another duo got banned for life for going fishing from their private balcony.

But an unidentified couple sailing on Explora II’s maiden voyage may have just taken the cake for outlandish balcony behavior.

During the new luxury vessel’s christening ceremony on September 16, 2024, in Rome, Italy, the fully nude couple could be seen becoming intimate – and the incident was caught on camera.

The risque guests either didn’t know or didn’t care that onlookers were watching, perhaps not realizing that the barrier on their balcony was transparent.

The Explora Journeys cruise line, which is owned by MSC Group, has so far issued a diplomatic statement about the incident through its parent company.

“We are aware of the incident. If necessary, we will take appropriate measures,” reads the brief statement from MSC.

Making matters worse, the couple’s romantic escapades unfolded right after the ribbon-cutting portion of the ceremony. Not only was the ship full of the 922-guest vessel’s first paying passengers, but the Italian port was much more crowded than normal for the special event.

Many high profile VIPs were also in attendance for the naming ceremony, including the vessel’s Godmother, Rosalba Giugni, who is the founder and president of Marevivo Foundation.

Top MSC executives and notable figures like Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore were also in attendance.

Explora II officially Enters Service

It’s safe to say this new luxury cruise ship’s career at sea has started with a bang – but aside from the unexpected display of public affection, her maiden voyage has thus far gone off without a hitch.

Shortly after her christening ceremony concluded, the 63,900-gross ton ship embarked on her maiden voyage – a 7-night Mediterranean sailing to Sorrento, the island of Lipari, Trapani, and Siracusa, Italy, and Valletta, Malta.

Her inaugural season is an exciting one – including immersive sailings between Rome and Barcelona, Spain, to themed European voyages, such a 9-night itinerary throughout Spain that was inspired by the classic “Casablanca” movie that came out in 1943.

EXPLORA II Naming Ceremony

After a couple months in Europe, Explora II will join Explora I in the Caribbean for the winter.

But what Explora II’s launch really represents is a new era of growth for MSC’s high end brand. She is the second ship to join the small but mighty fleet, but the brand is working to grow from two to six luxury vessels by 2028.

The second addition has already innovated upon the offerings onboard Explora I, which launched the brand last year in 2023, so it will be exciting to see how the cruise line continues to innovate as the fleet keeps growing.

Some of the new features onboard Explora II include a reimagined Ocean Wellness Spa, unique custom designed furniture at the Helios Pool & Bar, and an underwater noise management system that is designed to protect marine life while also creating a more pleasant onboard experience.

The young ship also features the first ever Buccellati jewelry boutique at sea. Not only will the high end store feature exclusive pieces from the renowned Italian jeweler it’s named for, but there will also be a curated selection of collaborations and limited edition items from other luxury brands.