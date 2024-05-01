Nude Cruise to Set Sail from Miami in 2025

In what promises to be a unique voyage for Norwegian Cruise Line, the “Big Nude Boat” is scheduled to set sail from Miami in February 2025. It will offer a distinctive travel experience for those who prefer to cruise sans attire.

The 11-day Caribbean cruise, a full charter from Bare Necessities, seeks to blend the liberating experience of a clothing-optional vacation with the amenities and services of a traditional cruise.

Departing on February 3, 2025, and returning on Valentine’s Day, the cruise aboard the nearly 2,400-passenger Norwegian Pearl will visit a series of picturesque destinations in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Dominica, Martinique, and St. Lucia.

(Photo Credit: Mykola Komarovskyy)

Bare Necessities is a tour and travel company that specializes in clothing-optional vacations. Founded in 1990, it focuses on arranging cruises aboard chartered ships, with earlier nude cruises in the Caribbean and Europe, such as the “Big Nude Boat 2024,” which took place on Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride and the 2023 “Wonders of the Mediterranean” cruise, which was hosted by Star Clipper’s five-masted Royal Clipper.

Clothing-Optional Cruise Will Feature Exclusive Nude Days at Sea and Excursions

“The Big Nude Boat 2025’s” journey will begin and end with visits to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, where passengers can snorkel, zipline, and relax in cabanas. Both visits to the private island are exclusive calls, which means passengers may be able to forgo clothing.

The cruise aboard the 93,530-gross-ton Norwegian Pearl will then proceed to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roseau, Dominica; Fort-de-France, Martinique, and Castries, St. Lucia. The sailing will also include two “Nude Days at Sea.”

Some additional shore excursions will also be clothing optional. Although not listed on Norwegian Cruise Line’s website, Bare Necessities is providing passengers with guaranteed options, which the travel company says sells out quickly.

Special events will also be planned but have not yet been released. On Carnival Pride, the clothing-optional fun included a pirate night costume party, a deck dance party where the only “attire” required was LED lights, and passenger talent shows.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

However, the “Big Nude Boat” is not devoid of regulations. In order to maintain a respectful atmosphere, Bare Necessities and the cruise line have established clear decorum guidelines for all passengers.

When the ship is at sea or anchored, nudity is generally allowed. However, when the ship is docked, all passengers must be fully clothed on all parts of the vessel, including private balconies, until an announcement is made that it is acceptable to be nude again.

Clothing is also required in all dining areas, not including bathrobes or lingerie, the latter of which is forbidden as general attire, along with fetish wear. Specific rules regarding appropriate conduct in public areas will also be enforced.

Additional precautions, such as mandatory towel use on shared seating and strict non-photo zones throughout the ship, will also ensure privacy and comfort for all passengers.

Inside cabins start at $2,000 per person, with the 3-bedroom Haven Garden Villa on Deck 14 priced at $33,155 per person.

A Greek Isles clothing-optional cruise by Bare Necessities is currently underway on Royal Clipper with a second launching on May 11. A second nude cruise for 2025 is currently accepting bookings. The October 26 cruise will travel from the Great Barrier Reef to Vanuatu aboard Scenic Cruises’ Scenic Eclipse II.