Carnival Addresses Dining Room Etiquette for Waiters

Carnival Cruise Line has taken a lot of criticism in recent years with changes in service and atmosphere in the Main Dining Room restaurants. Now, a particular action – or lack thereof – has come to guests’ attention and sparked some debate.

The comment about wait staff in the restaurants was brought to the attention of John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador. Heald acts as a liaison between guests and the cruise line’s executives, individual ship teams, and overall customer service.

Nearly every day, Heald responds to hundreds of guest comments, questions, and requests on his popular Facebook page. With regards to the Main Dining Rooms onboard Carnival’s fleet of 27 ships, he has often helped arrange group seatings, specific dining times, or special dietary needs.

This comment, however, was about none of those, but instead focused on the decorum of the dining staff and what may or may not be expected as guests are seated at their assigned tables.

“Carnival waiters should pull back the chair for people especially those on mobility scooters who have walking challenges,” the guest stated. “If they do not do this it is wrong.”

Nearly 200 additional commenters have responded to the original poster, noting that most times, they have indeed had waiters assist with chairs and even place the cloth napkins on their laps.

Some of the respondents even received extra treatment if they were using mobility devices, such as chairs being removed entirely to accommodate a wheelchair or space being cleared for a cane or walker.

It is possible that at the time the original poster was being seated, an overly busy rush might have distracted the waiter or meant they were unable to pull out the chair. There is also no indication of whether or not the guest’s mobility scooter may have been blocking the chair so it was unable to be pulled out.

Having been on a fair number of Carnival cruises myself, I know the wait staff does generally pull out chairs for diners – if my husband doesn’t beat them to my chair when we are being seated!

Not all travelers are necessarily comfortable with the assistance or courtesy, however, depending on their individual circumstances and needs.

“As a person with mobility issues I prefer to have my family help me with the chair in the dining room,” one guest explained. “They know where to place the chair, so it is easy for me to get off the scooter and into the chair.”

Other travelers noted that the carpeted flooring of the dining rooms can make it difficult to “scoot” a chair back in if it is pulled out too far, and some guests just find the courtesy a bit awkward.

Heald followed up on the comment with a poll question, seeking responses to whether or not guests want their chairs pulled out.

Of more than 54,000 votes cast, approximately 17,500 (roughly 32%) agree that “I do not need somebody to pull my dining room chair out and put a napkin on my knee.”

Meanwhile, fewer than 300 (registered as 0%) argue that “Carnival is the only cruise line where they do not pull your chair out and place a napkin on your knee. That’s what all the other cruise lines do and this shows Carnival is low class.”

Main Dining Room Controversies

This is not the first Main Dining Room controversy Heald has discussed with concerned (even irate) guests.

Attire is a popular topic, from whether or not jeans should be worn to military uniforms to hats, shorts, and other clothing choices. This is especially true for Elegant Evenings, when some guests would like to see tuxedos and gowns required. Fortunately, Carnival has said this will not be happening.

Carnival Cruise Line Dining Room (Photo Credit: gary yim)

In November 2022, Carnival Cruise Line added a $5 (USD) surcharge for all entrees past the first two a guest might order in the same meal. This was ostensibly done to help curtail food waste as well as to possibly speed up service so all diners can be accommodated.

Read Also: Free Carnival Dining Options You’ll Want to Know (With Menus!)

Several times, most recently just in September, Heald has explained the removal of table cloths in the Main Dining Room. This is a step many travelers see as negative and “cheapening” the experience of what is supposed to be luxury dining.

Of course, some issues seem insignificant but can make a big difference to diners – such as the temperature of butter to go with the fresh bread or whether Carnival Cruise Line offers “ketchup” or “catsup” as a condiment (yes, really).

Are you concerned about any – or all – of these dining room issues? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!